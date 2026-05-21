What Chicago Bears assistant coaches said Thursday during offseason workouts

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift outruns Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden to the endzone for a touchdown during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and positional coaches met with reporters Thursday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest as the team continued its offseason workouts.

It was the first time the coaches met with reporters since the Bears’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has turned over parts of the roster during free agency and the draft this offseason as the Bears try to reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006.

Chicago’s offseason will continue with Organized Team Activities over the next two weeks before mandatory minicamp during the second week of June. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Thursday.

On Eric Studesville’s return

Bears head coach Ben Johnson only had to fill one position coach vacancy this offseason when former running back coach Eric Bieniemy returned to Kansas City to be the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Johnson hired a familiar face, bringing in Eric Studesville.

The hiring has felt like a full-circle moment for Studesville. He started his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 1997 and spent four seasons with the team before moving on. Studesville coached with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, and most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

Halas Hall the building has changed since he was part of the organization. But the history of the team remains the same.

“The staff has been great,” Studesville said. “Ben’s been great, and the transition here, them welcoming me here and including me in what’s going on, has been fantastic.”

The hiring also marked a reunion with some coaches, most notably Johnson. Studesville and Johnson spent time together in Miami when Studesville was a running backs coach, and Johnson was a tight ends coach.

Studesville wasn’t surprised to see Johnson reach the level of success he’s had thus far in his career after their time in Miami.

“You see the passion he has, you see the vision he has, you see the structure and organization that he has, and it’s very cool to see that journey, because you only get to see it in glimpses as a peer, you know what I mean,” Studesville said. “We’ve crossed paths as we’ve gone along, but I haven’t been with him. Now you see this and it’s been really cool to see, and I think he does a fantastic job.”

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love as he throws during the Packers last drive in the Bears NFC Wild Card game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

On coaching up a better pass rush

Chicago coaches haven’t shied away from taking the blame for a lackluster pass rush last season. Johnson said the coaching staff has to do a better job of coaching up the pass rush at the end of the draft. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen agreed during rookie minicamp.

Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett himself looked inward at the end of last season, too, after his first season with the group.

“How can I get better?” Garrett said. “Because if I get better, the [defensive] line gets better. If each individual gets better, then the defense and our team get better. Always taking ownership in the coaching aspect of it — what can I do better to get these guys to play better?”

Garrett said that theme has been reflected in their early work with the players during voluntary workouts over the past month. The Bears didn’t talk about the scheme with the players during the first two weeks. Instead, they focused on improving fundamentals and technique.

Coaches want to improve in three areas, according to Garrett. The Bears have to attack the line of scrimmage better, be more consistent and affect the opposing quarterback more with pressures and batted balls.

Although the Bears haven’t done any hitting yet, Garrett was impressed by the progress he’s seen so far.

“It’s been awesome,” Garrett said. “We’ve been out at practice, and you can see the improvement of the guys. You spend two weeks and all I’m watching is individual. I’m not watching the scheme. I’m watching our get off, our pad level, I’m watching our drill work. We’re correcting that. We’re fixing that. That’s been really good. It’s been really good for our guys and really good for our room.”

On key offensive line battles

The Bears will have to work out a couple of position battles on the offensive line before the start of next season. The first will be a repeat from last year at left tackle.

Playoff starter Ozzy Trapilo isn’t expected to return until late into next season or might not return at all as he recovers from a patellar tendon injury. The Bears will bring back Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet — who both started games at the spot last season — and Kiran Amegadjie from last year’s competition. They also signed former top-10 pick Jedrick Wills Jr. this offseason.

“So we have a great deal of competition,” offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. “I don’t think anybody goes in as the lead. We certainly put value in the veteran, in Braxton. So we’ll let that thing play out. But they’re all pushing each other. They all make each other better, and I think it’s a really good situation from that aspect.”

There will also be a competition for the starting center job after Drew Dalman’s sudden retirement this offseason. Chicago traded for veteran Garrett Bradbury and selected Logan Jones in the second round of the draft.

“The staff has been great. Ben’s been great and the transition here, them welcoming me here and including me in what’s going on, has been fantastic.” — Eric Studesville, Chicago Bears running back coach

Johnson previously said it’ll be up to Jones for whether he can contend with Bradbury, a seven-year veteran. But Roushar has appreciated how Bradbury has helped Jones so far.

“You already feel the team commitment from Garrett in understanding, hey look, I want this guy to be better, it’s going to make me better, it’s going to make our team better,” Roushar said. “I think it’s an indication of how those guys feel about each other in the room across the board. So really encouraged with that. He’ll accelerate the learning curve.”