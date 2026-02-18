Chicago Bears announce coaching additions for 2026 season

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts a few years ago in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bears promoted Taylor to be their offensive coordinator. (Gary McCullough/AP)

The Chicago Bears officially announced four changes to Ben Johnson’s coaching staff on Wednesday for the 2026 season.

Chicago elevated passing game coordinator Press Taylor to the offensive coordinator role. The Bears also announced that they hired Eric Studesville to be their running backs coach, Will Lawing as an offensive analyst and Isaiah Ford as an offensive quality control coach.

Johnson decided to promote Taylor after former offensive coordinator Declan Doyle left to become the play caller for the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars before he joined Johnson’s initial staff last year. He will provide stability for quarterback Caleb Williams the Bears offensively and will help Johnson prepare for matchups during the week and make in-game adjustments as Johnson focuses on calling plays.

We have made several changes to the coaching staff ⤵️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 18, 2026

Studesville returns to the Bears after serving in different roles for the Miami Dolphins from 2017 until last season, serving as a running backs coach during his entire tenure. He previously spent time in Chicago in 1997-2000. Studesville originally served as an offensive quality control coach and offensive assistant for the Bears before becoming a wide receivers coach and assistant special teams coach.

The Dolphins had two 1,000-yard rushers during the last four years with Studesville leading the group. Studesville will bring 29 years of coaching experience in the NFL.

Lawing joins the Bears after he served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for Boston College the last two years. He previously served as a tight ends coach for the New England Patriots in 2023 and also spent time with the Houston Texas in the NFL and Alabama, Penn State and Juniata collegiately. Lawing played at North Caroline with Johnson.

Ford will start his coaching career with the Bears after playing 32 games in the NFL as a wide receiver. The Dolphins drafted Ford in the seventh round in 2017 and played there until 2021 with a quick stint with the Patriots. Ford spent time with the Bears during training camp in 2023.

The Bears retained all of their defensive coaches despite some reported interviews during the offseason. Bears defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Al Harris reportedly interviewed for a few defensive coordinator jobs.