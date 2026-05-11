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Chicago Bears sign two veterans, two rookie tryout players after rookie minicamp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller (13) in action during an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller (13) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars last year during the preseason in Jacksonville. (Gary McCullough/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears added four players to their roster Monday after its rookie minicamp this past weekend. Chicago signed veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller, veteran linebacker Jon Rhattigan, rookie wide receiver Kyron Hudson and rookie linebacker Wayne Matthews III.

Miller tried out for the Bears this weekend after spending seven seasons in the NFL. The Barrington native spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season. He’s caught 99 passes for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns during his career.

Rhattigan joins the Bears after playing five years in the league. He played 13 games last season, appearing in a game with the Steelers before playing the rest of the way with the Las Vegas Raiders. Rhattigan has found a niche in the NFL as a special team player and has 50 career tackles and one fumble recovery.

Hudson and Matthews each joined the Bears after trying out as rookies. Hudson played at Penn State after starting his career with USC. He played in 53 games over five seasons and caught 95 passes for 1,095 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Matthews played in 47 games over five seasons with Old Dominion and Michigan State. He had 254 career tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Matthews started 12 games at linebacker for Michigan State last year, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Chicago also placed wide receiver Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list.

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Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.