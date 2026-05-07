Chicago Bears waive cornerback Zah Frazier

The Chicago Bears announced that they waived cornerback Zah Frazier on Thursday. Frazier will leave the team after missing all of his rookie season last year.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles drafted Frazier out of UTSA last year in the fifth round. Frazier impressed the Bears with his speed and length, earning a recommendation from Bears defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Al Harris. But Frazier didn’t play in a game last year for what the team called personal reasons.

The Bears expected Frazier to be a part of their plans moving forward at the end of last season.

“I had a good conversation with him,” Poles said in January. “He’s back. He’ll be back going into this offseason like everybody else. He feels like he is in a really good place to develop and move forward. Definitely a setback. He’s got a mountain to climb just for missing so much ball. He needed to play. So that will be up to him to be able to get himself in the right position to compete for a roster spot.”

Chicago will have one fewer player competing for a role in the cornerback room this offseason and training camp.

The Bears are hoping Jaylon Johnson can get back to his All-Pro self after battling injuries all of last season. Tyrique Stevenson will try to prove that he should be part of the team’s future as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Kyler Gordon will also return from an injury season in the slot cornerback role.

There should be good competition at the depth of the position as well. Terell Smith will come back after missing all of last season due to injury. Poles also drafted Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad in the fourth round this year.