Caleb Williams fits the mold of past Super Bowl champion QBs – but Bears’ clock is ticking

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rolls away from the Los Angeles Rams pass rush Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, during their NFC divisional playoff matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Bears season ended with an optimistic thud, which is good news, compared to typical outcomes.

The Bears don’t make the playoffs often, but when they do, their tendency is a quick return to hibernation.

There’s no guarantee this time will be any different, but the positive signs were piling up as the season progressed. A look at NFL history suggests the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams pairing is a legitimate candidate to become the league’s next dynasty, which would mean multiple Super Bowl victories.

Look, it’s possible Kansas City could regroup and win another Super Bowl. But coach Andy Reid is 67, Travis Kelce is 36, Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL. The glory days in KC are ending, if they haven’t already.

What team emerges as a replacement? There are several reasons Williams fits the mold as the NFL’s next multi-championship quarterback:

THE MAGIC: That part is obvious. Williams delivered the Throw of the Year three times in about a month, with the overtime bomb to D.J. Moore, the Jumpman throw that saved the playoff win over Green Bay, then the Backpedal Mary that sent Sunday’s game against the Rams to overtime.

How many chances did Josh Allen have to beat Denver last weekend and was off-target? That’s just a one-game sample, but delivering in the clutch is obviously a special trait.

EARLY SUCCESS: Williams’ playoff debut produced a memorable victory over Green Bay. Terry Bradshaw’s first playoff game was the Immaculate Reception. Tom Brady’s playoff debut was the Tuck Rule game. The Catch happened in Joe Montana’s second postseason start. Mahomes was spectacular in an AFC Championship loss his first time through the playoffs.

The point is, quarterbacks that have won multiple Super Bowls tend to hit the playoffs running. The more drama, the better.

STAT WISE: Yeah, Williams’ 3 interceptions against the Rams are concerning. There are yards of advanced stats picking apart Williams’ completion percentage or how his EPA (expected points added) is too low.

The thing is, Bradshaw didn’t post the best stats in the 1970s. Dan Marino arguably produced better numbers than Montana. Peyton Manning and Drew Brees could match Brady’s stat line. Winning Super Bowls is a mixed bag of quarterback, coaching and supporting cast, which might push Williams to the top.

PRODUCTIVE PARTNER: The connection between Williams and rookie tight end Colston Loveland already set records. This has a chance to be a great marriage of QB and unstoppable receiver, not unlike Mahomes-Kelce or Brady-Rob Gronkowski or Troy Aikman-Michael Irvin.

Credit Johnson for identifying Loveland as a guy who could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. That clip of Milwaukee radio guys cackling with laughter when the Bears chose Loveland in the draft may have a long shelf life.

The next step is obvious. Extended NFL success requires a team to draft well. The Bears are coming off a year where they picked four significant offensive contributors (Loveland, Luther Burden, Ozzy Trapilo and Kyle Monangai). Now they need a similar haul for the defense.

General manager Ryan Poles has had a mixed bag of draft success since taking over the job. Maybe Poles with Johnson’s input can perform at a higher level.

The NFL has a long history of coaches and quarterbacks coming together to create at least three championships. The Packers with Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr dominated the 60s, the Steelers with Chuck Noll and Bradshaw won four times in the 70s, the 49ers had Bill Walsh and Montana, the Cowboys were Jimmy Johnson and Aikman. Brady and Bill Belichick managed to dominate two decades in New England, then Reid and Mahomes messed up the team of the decade storyline by winning their first Super Bowl in 2019.

The coaches came from varied backgrounds. Lombardi, Noll and Walsh were in their first NFL head jobs (like Ben Johnson). Jimmy Johnson came from college and was replaced by another college coach, Barry Switzer, for the third title. Belichick and Reid were in their second NFL jobs.

Williams has plenty in common with the quarterbacks who won multiple Super Bowls. But so do Drake Maye, Bo Nix and maybe some current high schoolers.

All those past quarterbacks rose to the top quickly. So it might actually be Super Bowls or bust for Williams, starting next year.

