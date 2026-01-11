Has a new era finally arrived between Bears and Packers? The coaching, QB rivalry could be something special

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson paces the sidelines late in their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

One sad reality of being a Bears fan is anyone younger than 50 doesn’t have strong memories of the team’s single Super Bowl victory.

And anyone younger than 40 does not know a world where the Bears weren’t dominated by the Packers.

Has a new era finally arrived? The Bears were used as a throw rug during a pitiful first half but somehow climbed back into it and actually beat Green Bay in a playoff game 31-27.

The Chicago-Wisconsin rivalry needed this. It was getting to be a joke. The Cubs at least got to Game 5 against the Brewers this fall, but it was still a brutal loss symbolically. Even the Bulls, their last time in the real playoffs, lost to the Bucks.

Now, when Chicago sports fans drive up to Mars Cheese Castle for a cheese log and some Danish Kringles, there’s no need to shrug your shoulders at the cashier on the way out. A quick head nod will suffice, maybe express sympathy if you’re feeling salty.

One way to view Saturday’s playoff game was to settle which young quarterback has the better chance at leading the NFL’s next dynasty, Caleb Williams or Jordan Love.

Both made some great plays, it was just that Love did most of his damage in the first half, while Williams was clutch late. Williams’ fourth-down throw to Rome Odunze in the fourth quarter, while under pressure and scrambling to his left, might have been the best of his pro career.

But maybe it’s the coaching rivalry that matters. When the game ended, Ben Johnson and Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur met at midfield for a handshake that lasted a fraction of a second. Williams and Love hugged when the game was over.

Johnson had some pointed comments postgame about words coming from up north. And it wasn’t a supper club invite.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike,” Johnson said. “This one meant something to us.”

Among the quotes Johnson was likely referencing was receiver Christian Watson saying: “We definitely wanted to play the Bears. We get a chance to put the Bears season to bed.”

Packers corner Keisean Nixon had the game-ending interception against the Bears in Green Bay, then was the victim of D.J. Moore’s overtime touchdown at Soldier Field a few weeks later.

“I didn’t want nobody else,” he said this week. “I wanted the Bears.”

There’s been some debate about a potential feud between Johnson and LaFleur. During his introductory news conference, Johnson was naturally asked about playing the Packers and said he “kind of enjoyed beating LaFleur twice a year” in his previous job of Lions offensive coordinator.

Just last week, Johnson took another perceived jab at LaFleur with a reference to, “Some teams, they rest their starters. We don’t.” Green Bay rested starters in the regular-season finale against Minnesota but was locked into the seventh seed, so why wouldn’t they?

Two great offensive minds went at it, and it appeared Johnson was going to get knocked out, based on failed fourth-down calls alone.

Every time the Packers landed in scoring position in the first half, LaFleur had a perfect call ready. For the first touchdown, LaFleur got Watson in a foot race with Bears nickel Nick McCloud, an easy victory.

For the second touchdown, Naperville Central grad Jayden Reed tricked linebacker Tremaine Edmunds into guarding him by stopping for a short pass, then spinning and sprinting for the end zone.

LaFleur again sent Watson running across the formation on the fourth-and-one that ended with a cartwheel fumble into the end zone. The snapshot of the Bears season was nearly safety Kevin Byard shielding his eyes to avoid getting hit in the face by Watson’s foot. That’s why he didn’t see the loose ball in time to recover it.

Somehow, though, LaFleur had no answers for the Bears defense in the second half. On the other sideline, Johnson got off the mat and swung back.

Johnson called a couple winners at the end, first by hiding D’Andre Swift on the line of scrimmage before he jumped out for a flat pass, then the pump-and-go to Moore for the game-winner.

Maybe the curdling that began Saturday was the start of a new era.

