Susan Olson wins Friends of Princeton Public Library volunteer award

Susan Olson is the 2026 recipient of the Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer Award given to a five-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library.

Olson has been a member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library since 2020. She is a member of the group’s board and annual Membership Drive Committee and serves as the group secretary. Olson assists the library as part of the book cleaning crew weekly. She volunteered at the Friends of Princeton Public Library book sales and set up the team.

Olson is involved in the group’s Book Project, assisting with book deliveries gifted to elementary students in kindergarten through second grades. She and her husband, Greg, also deliver discarded books to community organizations.

The Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer Award is given to a five-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library who demonstrated interest in the group’s goals by volunteering at the library and supporting the group’s work.

Betty Pretzsch was a past member and served as Secretary on the Friends of the Library Board. She also volunteered countless hours in support of Friends’ activities.