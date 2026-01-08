Shaw Local

Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze set to return, Kyler Gordon questionable against Packers

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will get back at least one and could get back two playmakers for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. On Thursday, the team ruled slot cornerback Kyler Gordon as questionable for the game while wide receiver Rome Odunze had no designation.

Returning both into the lineup would be a big boost to both sides of the ball.

Odunze (foot) missed the last five games of the regular season as he managed his injury. It seemed poised to be a one-game absence originally. But Odunze re-aggravated it before the Bears’ Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns.

His return will give quarterback Caleb Williams his go-to weapon back, even if he’s not 100% stamina-wise. Odunze led Chicago in targets, receptions and receiving yards before his injury.

Gordon (groin) would play in his fourth game of the season if he was good to go Saturday. He missed the first four games of the season before having two stints on injured reserve this season. The Bears designated Gordon to return from injured reserve and opened his practice window Tuesday.

Adding Gordon should shore up the Bears passing defense, which struggled toward the end of the season. Bears head coach Ben Johnson remained hopeful Gordon could return when he met with reporters Thursday.

“It’s good to have them both back out there,” Johnson said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “They’re excited. They’re moving around well and we’ll see if they can help us out this weekend.”

The Bears ruled out cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) for Saturday.

Starting wide receiver DJ Moore (knee) and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (quad) both improved to full participants at practice Thursday after being limited earlier in the week. Trapilo missed Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of his injury. They each had no designation for Saturday.

Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest), cornerback Jaylon Jones (ankle), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee), cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (illness) were all full participants Thursday and had no designation for Saturday’s game.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.