Silvy: This Bears loss felt different, and that’s a good thing

Another loss to the Packers, but not another hopeless feeling of misery.

I am not a believer in moral victories, but I do believe in this team and its direction going forward. My belief is as strong today as it was before Sunday’s loss. Nothing I saw at Lambeau Field discouraged me regarding the Bears’ long-term viability.

And there’s precedent in my sports fan past.

Back in July of 2015, the upstart Cubs were ready to prove they were up to the task against the first-place Cardinals. The Cubs had a 5-4 ninth-inning lead over St Louis at Wrigley Field, and Pedro Strop came on to close the game. Strop quickly got two outs, but then walked the tying run. The next batter, Jhonny Peralta, hit a game-winning two-run home run. I slumped over on my couch in dejection. Cardinals fans quickly ran to social media to brag about the win and send taunts that it was the same old Cubs. Yet, while it hurt, I felt different as a Cubs fan. I knew new Cubs manager Joe Maddon was building something different. I went on the radio the next day and proclaimed the Cubs would get the Cards soon and get them often. A few months later, the Cubs eliminated St. Louis in four games in the NLDS.

Mark this down now. The Bears will get the Packers. They will do it soon and do it often.

I’m not giving the Bears a participation trophy for making Sunday a close game; everything I see in the big picture is everything we hoped for a few months ago. Gone is the doom and gloom after another loss to Green Bay. The process makes sense, and the Packers’ “ownership” days will end soon.

Fear not, I have not gone soft; there are plenty of things I was angry about within the game.

• The Bears got Jordan Love to throw a rare interception, and CJ Gardner-Johnson returned it to the Packers’ 48-yard line. Caleb Williams then threw a perfect pass to Colston Loveland for what looked like a 17-yard completion. It was ruled that Loveland dropped it, and the Bears came away with no points.

• Dennis Allen’s defense cannot allow that touchdown before halftime. It can’t happen against the Packers or EVER. There was obvious miscommunication in the back end of the defense. A 7-3 deficit turned into a 14-3 score heading into halftime. Bo Melton had two receptions all season and one career touchdown. One.

• After the Bears fought so hard to tie the game with a 17-play, 83-yard drive, their defense needed to hold the Packers and get the ball back. Instead, on a critical third-and-2, Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter failed to wrap up Josh Jacobs, and Jaylon Johnson stood and watched with minimal effort. It was a lot of money in salary failing to do their job.

• On the final play, Johnson schemed Cole Kmet open, but Caleb Williams was too late and underthrew the pass. I would’ve rathered the Bears run for the first down and go from there with a fresh set of downs, but in Ben I trust, and he’s the least of my concerns.

I’m not giving the Bears a participation trophy for keeping it close against the Packers. It’s simply that sometimes good teams get beaten by other good teams.

But there is still work to be done before we can go there. You cannot avenge the Packers’ loss now. Do not look ahead.

The Bears cannot take the Browns lightly. The last time the Bears were at least a seven-point favorite at home was in 2018. Myles Garrett is one of the great defensive players in the history of the game. Shedeur Sanders isn’t just an ESPN hot-button debate topic; he’s starting to do some damage with his arm and legs.

Ben Johnson said it best in his Wednesday press conference. “We need this win. We desperately need this win.”

I hope they play like it. I enjoy believing in the Bears for the first time in years. Let’s keep it that way.

