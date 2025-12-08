5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ 28-21 loss at the Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears ran out of magic Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Chicago seemed to ready to complete its sixth late-game comeback of the season. Instead, the Packers intercepted a pass from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the final minute to secure a 28-21 win.

The Bears were frustrated after Sunday’s loss. Not only because they had a chance to tie or take a lead late. But because it felt like a winnable game against their longtime rival. Chicago got in its own way for much of Sunday afternoon that prevented it from staying atop both the NFC playoff and NFC North standings.

Here are the five big takeaways from a tough loss on the road.

Tale of two offensive halves

Sunday’s late-game comeback felt like a two-edged sword. Yes, the Bears put up a great offensive performance in the second half and almost came back to win or tie. But they were forced to do that because of a bad showing in the first half.

Chicago’s offense looked disjointed in the first half, to put it nicely. It went three-and-out on its opening two drives and only picked up more than one first down during a possession once. The Bears finished with 71 total yards of offense in the first half compared to Green Bay’s 207. Meanwhile, Williams went 6-of-14 for 32 yards.

Then the switch turned int he second half. Chicago looked more like the offense that bullied the Philadelphia Eagles the previous week. Williams snuck in a laser pass to a diving Olamide Zaccheaus in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He then hit rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a wide open touchdown that was originally intended for offensive lineman Theo Benedet before he was knocked down.

The Bears were ignited by a better run game and Williams’ ability to escape pressure to make big plays. Williams threw for 154 yards in the second half and went 13-of-21 to get his team back with a shot to tie or win late.

“We needed a spark,” Williams said. “We ended up having a spark with one of the passes or we came out running the ball well and things like that. I think it created a good momentum for us.”

Giving up explosives in the air

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has shown an ability to spread the ball around the field for most of the season. On Sunday, he completed a couple explosive passes that turned into touchdowns.

The first came late in the second quarter when Love found Christian Watson for a 23-yard touchdown. He then hit Bo Melton for a 45-yard touchdown later in the quarter before finding Watson again with a short pass up the middle in the third quarter for a 41-yard touchdown. Chicago gave up 234 passing yards and Love completed 68% of his passes.

“I think a lot of the plays that they ran was perfect for the coverage that we had,” Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “So I think they did a good job and they made their plays.”

Chicago received bad injury news for its secondary just before kickoff after already being without cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. The team announced that slot cornerback Kyler Gordon would not play Sunday because he suffered a groin injury during pregame warmups. Gordon has only played in three games this season because of injuries.

Johnson also didn’t play for a majority of the defensive snaps. The Bears featured him in dime packages on third down before he played more late in the game. He was still on a snap count in his second game back from injury.

Bears Packers Football Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Where’s the pass rush?

Love didn’t struggle throwing the ball because he hardly faced pressure for much of Sunday.

Chicago couldn’t create much of a pass rush that forced Love into mistakes. Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacked Love on Green Bay’s opening drive. But that sack was the only one Chicago had against Love all of Sunday to go along with one quarterback hit.

Love made the Bears pay for their inability to create pressure on him. Chicago blitzed Love on Watson’s first touchdown and Melton’s scoring catch but didn’t get too close to him. That allowed Love to take advantage of single coverage both times.

“He has this thing where he backpedals and things like that,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “It gives him some extra time.”

The Bears’ inability to rush the quarterback won’t only hurt Chicago on Sunday. It could be a key component missed during a playoff push or postseason game.

Caleb on the run

While the Bears struggled to create a pass rush, the Packers consistently did it against Williams.

Chicago’s offensive line struggled to stop Green Bay’s pass rushers in the first half. Primarily defensive end Micah Parsons. The Packers continued to break through the line and forced Williams to scramble or throw the ball away.

Despite the Packers’ best efforts, Williams continued to get away. Williams did his best Houdini impression once again a couple times, including in the third quarter when he escaped pressure and hit tight end Cole Kmet with a tough pass down the sideline.

Green Bay ended the game with one sack and six quarterback hits, two coming from Parsons.

“They get off the ball and they pressure your quarterback,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “We certainly felt that there in the first half and in second half too. I thought Caleb was doing everything he could. He put his Superman cape on a few times to not go down, extend the play and he found a couple big scrambles for us over the course of that game.”

Missed opportunity

Chicago wasn’t going to get too many chances to take advantage of Green Bay’s mistakes Sunday. The Bears failed to do so when they had a chance early on.

Cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson forced Love into a mistake on the Packers’ opening possession when he intercepted his pass and returned it to the the Green Bay 36-yard line. The pass was just Love’s fourth interception of the season and the Packers’ eighth giveaway of the year.

But the Bears couldn’t do anything with the turnover. It appeared as if Williams completed a deep pass to Loveland but the call was reversed after a Green Bay challenge. Chicago went three-and-out and gave the ball back to the Packers.

“We had a great shot early in the game with the interception,” Williams said. “Defense is doing a good job and then we kind of let them get going and they put up some points on that board.”