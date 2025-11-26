Chicago Bears injury report: Tyrique Stevenson, T.J. Edwards miss Wednesday’s practice

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr/AP)

The Chicago Bears were without a few defensive starters Wednesday in their only practice of the week before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) each continued to miss practice. Edwards hasn’t practiced since he injured himself against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 while Sewell has missed the last couple weeks. Stevenson left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t come back.

The news didn’t get much better for the linebacking corps. Rookie Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) didn’t practice for a second straight day after leaving Sunday’s game with his injury. Chicago is already without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, whom the team placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) and rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot) both missed practice Wednesday as well. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (hand) was added to the injury report and was limited Wednesday.

Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) were both full participants Wednesday as they try to work their way back to the active roster off injured reserve. Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t reveal Wednesday whether they’ll be active for Friday’s game.

Starting left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and running backs Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) and running back Kyle Monangai (knee) were all full participants Wednesday.

Even if Benedet is fully healthy, that doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily take back his starting role. Rookie Ozzy Trapilo played well in place of him on Sunday and Johnson didn’t directly answer whether Benedet would return as the stater.

“We’ll see,” Johnson said.