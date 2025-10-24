Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Cole Kmet out against Ravens

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will be without three starters Sunday when they play the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) and Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) were both ruled out for Sunday’s game along with tight end Cole Kmet (back). Running back Roschon Johnson (back) and left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were also ruled out.

The injuries to Gordon and Stevenson are a major hit to the Bears secondary, who’re already playing without star cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Stevenson hurt his shoulder against the New Orleans Saints while Gordon was added to the injury report Thursday. Gordon missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited for a second straight day and ruled questionable for Sunday.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh), defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were also full participants Friday and ruled as questionable. Booker enters the last few days of his 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), wide receiver DJ Moore (hip), Joe Thuney (rest) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) were all full participants Friday and had no designation for Sunday’s game.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.