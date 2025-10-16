Chicago Bears injury report: Jonah Jackson, DJ Moore return to practice

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) and guard Jonah Jackson (73) block against the Detroit Lions during a game in Detroit last month. (Rick Osentoski/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Chicago Bears got some good injury news Thursday and gained a couple starters back on the practice field.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin) and right guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) both returned to practice after it was estimated that they would’ve missed one had the Bears held one Wednesday. The team held a walkthrough that day.

Moore was back in a limited fashion Thursday after he suffered an injury that forced him to stay in the D.C. area after Monday night’s win over the Washington Commanders. Jackson was a full participant Thursday.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) were designated as they did not practice for a second straight day. They’ll have one more chance to practice before the Bears play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) was added to the list after not appearing on it Wednesday. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) was back at practice in limited fashion after the team opened his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) continued to be full participants as they work their way back off injured reserve.