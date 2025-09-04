What I know about the 2025 Bears, and what I don’t: Silvy

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams talks players as they do stretches Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, before their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

﻿Congrats. We’ve made it.

From the hiring of a new head coach and staff, to free agency and trading for an all pro, to the draft with four picks in the top 62, to Ryan Poles’ premature contract extension, to building a new stadium in Arlington Heights [we think], to Ben Johnson’s refreshing honesty and accountability, it’s been a heck of an offseason ride to get to opening night.

Have the Bears finally made it?

Many of you have stated that you want to see it during the regular season and are sick of winning the offseason, and won’t make projections.

I don’t blame you.

Last year, Caleb Williams brought the dawn of a new day. Instead, the Bears fired their new offensive coordinator after nine games, and soon after, Matt Eberflus was the first Bears head coach ever to be dismissed during a season.

I also don’t blame the many fans filled with usual optimism. There is a lot to look forward to, and success could finally be around the corner.

This will be my 31st season covering the Bears as a reporter, talk show host, or columnist after growing up a diehard fan. I’d like to think I’ve seen it all and have refined the way I predict a season.

Here’s what I know about this team and the things that I know that I don’t know.

• The Bears are not at a schematic disadvantage for the first time since 2018, when Vic Fangio coordinated the Bears defense and had coaches like Sean McVay confused. For the first time in my lifetime, the Bears have a premier play caller on offense. If Ben Johnson isn’t the homerun hire I believe he is, his floor is a solid double.

• Caleb Williams will establish himself as a true franchise quarterback by the end of the season. One word of caution: keep your seatbelt fastened as there will be turbulence. The bad habits will slowly disappear, and Williams will take the gray out of his long-term viability as a playmaker. Having Johnson and a boatload of weapons will help, but Caleb will prove to everyone that the Bears didn’t make a mistake drafting him first overall.

• Rome Odunze will lead the Bears in most receiving statistics, including targets, and he will be the most dangerous skill player the Bears have on the roster.

• Cole Kmet’s value will shine once again. Yes, Colston Loveland is Johnson’s first overall pick and will make an impact in his rookie season, but Kmet’s demise has been greatly exaggerated. He’s finally cast in the proper role.

• The Bears’ left tackle position will be a question mark all season and won’t be totally repaired until the 2026 offseason. Poles dropped the ball here yet again.

• The Bears’ leader on defense will be Grady Jarrett. The Bears don’t have many alphas on the roster, so it will be easier for a newcomer to be the engine up front.

Things I don’t know:

• Who is Montez Sweat? Is he ready to be more of a force in the prime of his career, or is he an eight-sack-per-season guy disguised in a big contract?

• How available will Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordan be this season? This isn’t about their value because each is extremely important for a successful year. Johnson missed all of camp with a groin injury, so how long will it take to get up to speed? Is he ready to handle Justin Jefferson in the opener?

• What will DJ Moore’s role be? With Rome Odunze possibly taking over as the No. 1 receiver, Luther Burden doing a lot of what Moore does, and Loveland getting plenty of targets, will Moore justify last year’s extension?

• Do the Bears have enough talent at running back? D’Andre Swift was a major disappointment last year, and Johnson moved off him once in Detroit. What will Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson provide coming off injuries? I always say it’s more about the run game than the running back, but I’m just not sure how this position will produce even with an upgraded offensive line.

