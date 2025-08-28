Hey Bears, hope isn’t a plan at left tackle and edge: Silvy

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones runs onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, before their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

It wasn’t exactly the endorsement you were hoping for from Ben Johnson regarding his starting left tackle.

The usually transparent Bears head coach was asked if someone stood out and earned the position.

“I think we’re going to have a starter for Week 1, and we’ll go from there,” Johnson said.

This wasn’t coachspeak or Johnson wanting to hide who the winner of the competition was; he was being transparent again and telling the group who competed that he wasn’t impressed. How could he be?

Call it a blind spot for the blind side.

I want to believe the Bears are ready to take the next step and become a winning team, but when you miscalculate like this at left tackle and at edge rusher, it’s tough to earn the benefit of the doubt.

Of the three competitors who entered the competition at the beginning of camp, Ozzy Trapilo is currently playing his more natural right tackle position, Kiran Amagadjie is getting reps as a backup guard, and Braxton Jones is the incumbent who isn’t fully healthy after a fractured ankle ended his 2024 season.

Not ideal.

The problem is, GM Ryan Poles’ plan to fix the position was far from perfect to begin with, as I wrote about back in May.

The proof is in the process. Hope is not a plan.

The Bears were hoping Jones would be healthy after a serious injury, hoping that Trapilo could switch positions, and hoping Amagadjie would be an improved player after injuries, but the Bears dropped the ball on his development in his rookie season.

Part of the thinking was that this year’s starting left tackle would benefit from having All-Pro Joe Thuney next to him. Flawed logic again. You improve at left tackle by signing, drafting, or trading for a good left tackle – especially when it’s one of the most important positions on the field.

Thuney will help, as will having Johnson as play caller, but it doesn’t solve a major problem.

All this after hoping that keeping Matt Eberflus and pairing him with Shane Waldron would be a solution last season.

Poles also hoped:

• Ryan Bates would be his starting center in 2024, when he had never played the position in the NFL.

• Velus Jones could thrive at wide receiver or running back, and drafting him in the third round after an unproductive six-year college career.

• Chase Claypool would emerge as the Bears’ No. 1 receiver in 2023.

Even the best of the best general managers have misses, but in four drafts, Poles has yet to select a third-rounder to produce for the team in any capacity. Zaach Pickens was his latest third-round cut on Tuesday.

The Bears have had more success with undrafted free agents Tyson Bagent, Jack Sanborn, Theo Benedet and Jahdae Walker than third- and fourth-round picks.

When you ask football experts the three most important positions in the NFL, their answer is usually QB, left tackle and pass rusher.

The Bears’ two starters at defensive end had a combined 8.5 sacks in 2024. Montez Sweat underperformed but is supposed to be healthier this year, while newcomer Dayo Odeyingbo got $32 million guaranteed for his three sacks last season.

Sure, Sweat was hurt last year and should be more productive this season. How productive is the question, and this is where the Bears are hoping yet again.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Sweat averages just over 7.8 sacks per season and has only one double-digit sack year. Sweat has been miscast by the Bears as a top edge rusher, but really is a No. 2 guy. Odeyingbo is a rotational piece that the Bears are paying like a starter.

I hope I’m wrong and the left tackle protects.

I hope I’m wrong and the edge rushers produce.

I hope the Bears win big in 2025 and a championship window opens.

Too bad hope is not a plan.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.