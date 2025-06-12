Bears

Bears Insider Podcast Episode 401: What we learned from the Chicago Bears’ offseason program

By Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar
The first offseason program under new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his staff is officially over. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar break down what we learned and what to expect before training camp starts in July.

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.