Bears at 10: Key scenarios to consider for a winning draft strategy: Silvy

NFL Draft Football FILE - Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) sets up to block against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File) (Michael Woods/AP)

For the past several months I’ve been asked by friends, acquaintances and strangers what I want the Bears to do at No. 10 in the NFL Draft. My response is always “get it right.”

After hundreds and even thousands of mock drafts from experts and fans, the truth is nobody knows.

You think the Bills would’ve traded Patrick Mahomes to the Chiefs if they knew? Would the Bears have drafted Cedric Benson instead of Aaron Rodgers if they knew?

So while we all have our favorite players and scenarios, the only outcome that we’ll ultimately be happy with is if the Bears drafted a difference maker.

Here are the scenarios that I’d be in favor of, scoff at and talk myself into.

I’ll praise the Bears if:

1. Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks is the choice at No. 10 and either starts at left tackle. Campbell started opening day as a true freshman for LSU, was All-SEC for three years and was named a consensus All-American this past season.

Banks was a three year starter for Texas, a unanimous All-American this past season and awarded the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in football. The Bears cannot hope Braxton Jones heals or Kiran Amagadjie develops, finish this offseason offensive line rebuild with a franchise left tackle.

2. Mason Graham falls to No. 10, and the Bears sprint to the podium announcing that the Michigan defensive tackle is the pick. In a scenario that was deemed unlikely just a few weeks ago, Dennis Allen is handed a do-everything player. Graham would provide the Bears with a force on the defensive line still short of playmakers.

3. Armand Membou is too good of a right tackle to pass up and Darnell Wright flips to left tackle. Wright and Membou are much better than Jones/Amagadjie and Wright. While this isn’t my favorite offensive line scenario, Ryan Poles did open the door to the possibility when he met the media Tuesday.

4. Trade down. More picks = more better. The middle of the first round is the perfect spot to select one of the talented edge rushers. You also can win me over by picking the best edge on the board at 10. It’s not my favorite scenario, but if you are certain that player will be a stud, I’ll never argue with more help for the defensive line.

5. Swap picks with the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson. Remember him? 35 total sacks in the past two years and someone who has played for Allen. The Bears still can draft a player with the Bengals pick at No. 17. Throw in pick 72 and you still get a premiere pass rusher along with young building blocks at 17, 39 and 41.

I’ll shrug and talk myself into:

1. Drafting RB Ashton Jeanty, TEs Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland at No. 10. I’d rather draft a running back and/or tight end later, especially since that’s the strength of the draft. But I’m also in full trust Ben Johnson mode. If he’s convinced he can create offensive magic with one, I’ll roll with it and probably end up buying their jersey for my kids.

2. Trade up for Abdul Carter. I am strongly against the Bears giving up more draft capital, and they are not a player away from contending for a Super Bowl. That said, Carter is a near sure thing if he’s healthy, and the Bears need blue chippers.

I’m going Jets fan mode if:

1. The Bears trade up for Jeanty or anyone else not named Carter. I can barely get behind drafting Jeanty without the trade up - I explained why in last week’s column.

The shorter version is running backs don’t impact winning like other building blocks do. It’s the running game, not necessarily the running back. Not sure if I’ll actually boo at the official draft party, but it would dampen the accomplishments of the offseason.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.