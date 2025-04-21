NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears stick to trenches at No. 10 overall

Bears Football Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., earlier this offseason. Poles is set to make the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

It’s almost here. After months of debate about who goes where, the NFL draft will start this week.

The draft will open with the first round on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and then continue through Saturday. For more information on how to watch the draft and what to expect, head over to Shaw Media’s 2025 draft guide for Bears fans.

Although he no longer has the No. 1 overall pick like last year, there’s plenty of intrigue in what Bears general manger Ryan Poles will do with the No. 10 overall pick. Will he continue to boost the offensive and defensive lines? Or will he give new head coach Ben Johnson a new offensive weapon?

Shaw Media’s Michal Dwojak tried to figure out how the first round of this year’s draft will unfold. Below is his first and only mock draft.