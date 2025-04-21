NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears stick to trenches at No. 10 overall

It’s almost here. After months of debate about who goes where, the NFL draft will start this week.
The draft will open with the first round on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and then continue through Saturday. For more information on how to watch the draft and what to expect, head over to Shaw Media’s 2025 draft guide for Bears fans.
Although he no longer has the No. 1 overall pick like last year, there’s plenty of intrigue in what Bears general manger Ryan Poles will do with the No. 10 overall pick. Will he continue to boost the offensive and defensive lines? Or will he give new head coach Ben Johnson a new offensive weapon?
Shaw Media’s Michal Dwojak tried to figure out how the first round of this year’s draft will unfold. Below is his first and only mock draft.
|Team
|Player, position, college
|Analysis
|1. Titans
|Cam Ward, QB, Miami
|The Titans have seemed locked in on Ward for about a month. New GM Mike Borgonzi gets his quarterback.
|2. Browns
|Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
|Cleveland has looked for a playmaker. They get one potentially on both sides of the ball in the 2025 Heisman winner.
|3. Giants
|Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
|The Giants could go with a quarterback here. Instead, they take a potential cornerstone pass rusher.
|4. Patriots
|Will Campbell, OT, LSU
|The Patriots don’t overthink it and look too much into arm length. They get their tackle to protect quarterback Drake Maye.
|5. Jaguars
|Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
|There’s temptation to get a offensive playmaker for new head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars fill a need at defensive tackle instead.
|6. Raiders
|Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
|New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has always succeeded with an elite running back. He gets another one in Jeanty.
|7. Jets
|Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
|New Jets management boosts the offensive line for new quarterback Justin Fields. Membou makes the most sense.
|8. Panthers
|Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia
|These two have been linked to each as much as the Titans and Ward. Walker fills a major need for Carolina.
|9. Saints
|Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
|The Derek Carr shoulder injury forces the Saints to go with a quarterback. Sanders could be a playmaker under new head coach Kellen Moore.
|10. Bears
|Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
|Poles sticks to his offensive line overhaul with Banks to ensure quarterback Caleb Williams can succeed. Banks has the traits to compete at left tackle from day one.
|11. 49ers
|Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
|Since the Bears take Banks at No. 10, the 49ers boost the interior of their defensive line with Nolen.
|12. Cowboys
|Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
|The Cowboys need to get CeeDee Lamb help in the wide receiver room. Golden is a top option to do just that.
|13. Dolphins
|Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
|The Dolphins are looking to fill a major hole at cornerback after agreeing to explore trades for Jalen Ramsey. Will Johnson is an obvious choice here.
|14. Colts
|Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
|Warren drops in this scenario and the Colts get a top offensive weapon for quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
|15. Falcons
|Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
|The Falcons need help pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Green should make an instant impact from day one.
|16. Cardinals
|Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
|After boosting their defensive line during the offseason, the Cardinals add Barron. He’ll provide depth from both the perimeter and inside.
|17. Bengals
|Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
|There’s plenty to address on the Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati decides to start with the interior of their line.
|18. Seahawks
|Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
|The Seahawks could choose to go with an offensive lineman here. Instead, they address another need with a young wideout.
|19. Buccaneers
|Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
|Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles might have a hard time not pushing for Campbell, who would fit well in his defense.
|20. Broncos
|Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
|The Broncos jump at adding the next best available running back behind Jeanty to put talent around quarterback Bo Nix.
|21. Steelers
|Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
|Steelers might be tempted draft a quarterback here. But with Ward and Sanders off the board, they hold off until later in the draft and take Grant.
|22. Chargers
|Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
|Tight end is a major need for the Chargers. Loveland should fill that hole with with ability to both catch and block.
|23. Packers
|Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
|Although the Packers have needs at cornerback and wide receiver, Stewart’s potential might be too hard to pass up.
|24. Seahawks (mock trade with Vikings)
|Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State
|The Vikings only have four draft picks this year and the Seahawks have five in the first three rounds. They link up for the day’s first trade and Seattle adds an interior lineman.
|25. Texans
|Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
|The Texans need to continue revamping their offensive line after failing to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud. Booker should boost the interior.
|26. Rams
|Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
|With Jihaad Campbell off the board, the Rams address the cornerback position as many of their top options are due new contracts next year.
|27. Ravens
|Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
|The Ravens have a number of different needs. Emmanwori dropping to them makes their decision pretty easy.
|28. Lions
|Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
|The Lions have a hole at edge opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. They address is by taking Williams.
|29. Browns (mock trade with Commanders)
|Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
|Cleveland gets nervous as the draft moves along and gets back into the first round to draft Dart.
|30. Bills
|Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi
|The Bills address a major need by drafting Amos, who should fit well in head coach Sean McDermott’s defense.
|31. Chiefs
|Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
|Although the Chiefs addressed the left tackle spot in free agency, they continue to tackle the spot by selecting Simmons.
|32. Eagles
|Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
|The defending champions draft another defensive players from Georgia, this time beefing up the safety spot with Starks.