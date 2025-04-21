Bears

NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears stick to trenches at No. 10 overall

By Michal Dwojak
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks to media during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It’s almost here. After months of debate about who goes where, the NFL draft will start this week.

The draft will open with the first round on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and then continue through Saturday. For more information on how to watch the draft and what to expect, head over to Shaw Media’s 2025 draft guide for Bears fans.

Although he no longer has the No. 1 overall pick like last year, there’s plenty of intrigue in what Bears general manger Ryan Poles will do with the No. 10 overall pick. Will he continue to boost the offensive and defensive lines? Or will he give new head coach Ben Johnson a new offensive weapon?

Shaw Media’s Michal Dwojak tried to figure out how the first round of this year’s draft will unfold. Below is his first and only mock draft.

TeamPlayer, position, collegeAnalysis
1. TitansCam Ward, QB, MiamiThe Titans have seemed locked in on Ward for about a month. New GM Mike Borgonzi gets his quarterback.
2. BrownsTravis Hunter, WR/CB, ColoradoCleveland has looked for a playmaker. They get one potentially on both sides of the ball in the 2025 Heisman winner.
3. GiantsAbdul Carter, Edge, Penn StateThe Giants could go with a quarterback here. Instead, they take a potential cornerstone pass rusher.
4. PatriotsWill Campbell, OT, LSUThe Patriots don’t overthink it and look too much into arm length. They get their tackle to protect quarterback Drake Maye.
5. JaguarsMason Graham, DT, MichiganThere’s temptation to get a offensive playmaker for new head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars fill a need at defensive tackle instead.
6. RaidersAshton Jeanty, RB, Boise StateNew Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has always succeeded with an elite running back. He gets another one in Jeanty.
7. JetsArmand Membou, OT, MissouriNew Jets management boosts the offensive line for new quarterback Justin Fields. Membou makes the most sense.
8. PanthersJalon Walker, Edge/LB, GeorgiaThese two have been linked to each as much as the Titans and Ward. Walker fills a major need for Carolina.
9. SaintsShedeur Sanders, QB, ColoradoThe Derek Carr shoulder injury forces the Saints to go with a quarterback. Sanders could be a playmaker under new head coach Kellen Moore.
10. BearsKelvin Banks Jr., OT, TexasPoles sticks to his offensive line overhaul with Banks to ensure quarterback Caleb Williams can succeed. Banks has the traits to compete at left tackle from day one.
11. 49ersWalter Nolen, DT, MississippiSince the Bears take Banks at No. 10, the 49ers boost the interior of their defensive line with Nolen.
12. CowboysMatthew Golden, WR, TexasThe Cowboys need to get CeeDee Lamb help in the wide receiver room. Golden is a top option to do just that.
13. DolphinsWill Johnson, CB, MichiganThe Dolphins are looking to fill a major hole at cornerback after agreeing to explore trades for Jalen Ramsey. Will Johnson is an obvious choice here.
14. ColtsTyler Warren, TE, Penn StateWarren drops in this scenario and the Colts get a top offensive weapon for quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
15. FalconsMike Green, Edge, MarshallThe Falcons need help pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Green should make an instant impact from day one.
16. CardinalsJahdae Barron, CB, TexasAfter boosting their defensive line during the offseason, the Cardinals add Barron. He’ll provide depth from both the perimeter and inside.
17. BengalsDerrick Harmon, DT, Oregon There’s plenty to address on the Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati decides to start with the interior of their line.
18. SeahawksTetairoa McMillan, WR, ArizonaThe Seahawks could choose to go with an offensive lineman here. Instead, they address another need with a young wideout.
19. BuccaneersJihaad Campbell, LB, AlabamaTampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles might have a hard time not pushing for Campbell, who would fit well in his defense.
20. BroncosOmarion Hampton, RB, North CarolinaThe Broncos jump at adding the next best available running back behind Jeanty to put talent around quarterback Bo Nix.
21. SteelersKenneth Grant, DT, MichiganSteelers might be tempted draft a quarterback here. But with Ward and Sanders off the board, they hold off until later in the draft and take Grant.
22. ChargersColston Loveland, TE, MichiganTight end is a major need for the Chargers. Loveland should fill that hole with with ability to both catch and block.
23. PackersShemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&MAlthough the Packers have needs at cornerback and wide receiver, Stewart’s potential might be too hard to pass up.
24. Seahawks (mock trade with Vikings)Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota StateThe Vikings only have four draft picks this year and the Seahawks have five in the first three rounds. They link up for the day’s first trade and Seattle adds an interior lineman.
25. TexansTyler Booker, G, AlabamaThe Texans need to continue revamping their offensive line after failing to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud. Booker should boost the interior.
26. RamsMaxwell Hairston, CB, KentuckyWith Jihaad Campbell off the board, the Rams address the cornerback position as many of their top options are due new contracts next year.
27. RavensNick Emmanwori, S, South CarolinaThe Ravens have a number of different needs. Emmanwori dropping to them makes their decision pretty easy.
28. LionsMykel Williams, Edge, GeorgiaThe Lions have a hole at edge opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. They address is by taking Williams.
29. Browns (mock trade with Commanders)Jaxson Dart, QB, MississippiCleveland gets nervous as the draft moves along and gets back into the first round to draft Dart.
30. BillsTrey Amos, CB, MississippiThe Bills address a major need by drafting Amos, who should fit well in head coach Sean McDermott’s defense.
31. ChiefsJosh Simmons, OT, Ohio StateAlthough the Chiefs addressed the left tackle spot in free agency, they continue to tackle the spot by selecting Simmons.
32. EaglesMalaki Starks, S, GeorgiaThe defending champions draft another defensive players from Georgia, this time beefing up the safety spot with Starks.
