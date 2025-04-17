Here are 3 of the most interesting things the Chicago Bears coordinators said Thursday

Declan Doyle Former Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during a game a few years ago in Denver. Doyle, the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, met with reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Thursday to talk about the Bears' offseason program. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears' coordinators met with reporters Thursday at Halas Hall as the team progressed through its offseason program.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower each answered questions after working with players who’ve returned to town over the past two weeks for voluntary workouts.

The offseason program will continue next week as the team holds a voluntary minicamp before the draft starts April 24. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears coordinators said Thursday.

On Ben Johnson’s early impact

Bears players emphasized new head coach Ben Johnson’s intensity when they first met with reporters last week at the start of offseason workouts. The coordinators have felt it, too.

“Ben has an edge to him,” Doyle said. “He has a chip on his shoulder, and he really holds everybody in the building to a very high standard at all times. Really, that’s going to start when we get to spend a little more time with our players next week.”

Doyle said there’s been a culture set for everyone at Halas Hall: players, coaches, and management. The expectation isn’t to walk into the building and slowly grow step by step. Johnson has set a precedent that everyone needs to feel some pressure to learn as quickly as possible and be adaptable.

That starts at the top.

According to Doyle, Johnson has stressed the importance of communication from himself so that his coaches know his vision for the team and the expectation to do everything at a high level. Once that’s been communicated, he expects the coaches to hold the players and each other accountable.

Doyle said the players have been hungry for that style of coaching after a 5-12 season. Players asked for accountability throughout much of last year. The Bears’ inability to address issues ultimately led to the firing of former head coach Matt Eberflus.

A few weeks into Johnson’s tenure, the new message seems to have been a breath of fresh air.

“His command in the room, his attention to detail, his passion for the game, his knowledge of all three phases of the game and how he wants to put it together, you can see why it was very successful in Detroit,” Hightower said. “We’re all excited to be on the staff.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams escapes the pressure of Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal during their game this past season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams' development will be a bog goal for Bears coach Ben Johnson's staff. (Mark Busch)

On the plan for Caleb Williams’ development

Johnson’s hiring was viewed as a major victory for quarterback Caleb Williams’ development. Over three seasons as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, Johnson schemed one of the most creative offenses in the league and helped bring the best out of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

But that doesn’t mean Williams’ development is a sure thing.

Johnson will be Williams’ second head coach and play caller in as many years. Doyle also will be Williams’ third offensive coordinator after Thomas Brown and Chris Beatty took over the role last season.

Johnson, Doyle, pass game coordinator Press Taylor and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett will work with Williams on his development at varying degrees this season. Doyle said they’re still working through the game plan and structure for what that will look like. But they’ll all be following Johnson’s plan.

“Everybody has their own background that they bring into it,” Doyle said. “But I think we all have a hand in implementing [Johnson’s] vision.”

Through two weeks, Doyle said Williams has been receptive to the feedback they’ve given him. Williams experienced highs and lows as a rookie quarterback after the team selected him No. 1 overall in last year’s draft.

The drive to get Williams to his ceiling is there.

“Caleb is hungry for growth,” Doyle said. “I think that obviously the sky’s the limit with his athletic ability, with his talent. But being around him, just the person himself, I think he really wants to do well. I think he wants to be great.”

On the Bears’ defensive style and who can lead it

Allen will bring an aggressive approach with him as the team’s new defensive coordinator. But he also doesn’t plan on changing the characteristics that many Bears fans have become accustomed to in their defense.

“Tough, nasty, hyper, competitive, play with a swagger, play with a chip on your shoulder,” Allen said. “I think that’s kind of been the hallmark of the best defenses that I’ve been around. I think that’s been a hallmark of a lot of great defenses in Chicago. I think that’s what we’re looking for.”

There’s plenty of talent to run it with. Allen was excited to keep cornerback Kyler Gordon through the 2028 season after the team signed him to a three-year extension this week. He also liked what he’s seen from cornerback Jaylon Johnson and the potential that other cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith each have.

Allen also emphasized the importance of signing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. While he expects Jarrett to make an impact from the interior of the line, Allen views Jarrett as an important teacher for the defense’s young players.

“I think Grady’s the ultimate professional,” Allen said. “I think with any young player, having somebody that you can watch, not necessarily how they play, but how they conduct themselves on a daily basis and what it takes to be a pro in our league, I think that’s important for a lot of young guys.”