NFL approves overtime rule change at league meetings, postpones ‘tush push’ vote

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore follows his blockers during their game against the Seattle Seahawks this past season at Soldier Field in Chicago. NFL owners approved multiple rule changes at their annual meetings in Palm Beach Fla., on Tuesday, including a rule that would give each team a possession in overtime. (Mark Busch)

NFL owners approved three rules changes at their annual league meetings on Tuesday at Palm Beach, Fla. The most-notable change was adding the league’s postseason overtime rules to the regular season.

The owners also pushed back a vote on the hotly debated “tush push” play, which will be voted on at a later date.

Both teams will now have an offensive possession in overtime regardless of what happens on the first overtime drive. Previously, both teams only earned an overtime possession if the team that started the extra period with the ball first didn’t score a touchdown. If a team failed to score or kicked a field goal on their first overtime drive, the second team earned a possession.

The change, which was suggested by the Philadelphia Eagles, matches the NFL’s rules it approved for overtime in the playoffs in 2022. The owners did modify the proposal and kept the extra period at 10 minutes during the regular season. Overtime is 15 minutes in the playoffs.

The Bears played their first overtime game since 2020 this past season in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago came back to force overtime and started the extra period with the ball. But the Bears failed to score and the Vikings won on a field goal.

A kickoff proposal was partially approved Tuesday. Owners agreed to put the ball on the 35-yard line after a touchback. The ball was previously placed at the 30.

But owners postponed voting on the rest of the proposal submitted by the competition committee to May. The rule calls for some changes to the kickoff, including expanding the ability to attempt an onside kick during the whole game. Teams trailing in a game can only declare an onside-kick attempt in the fourth quarter.

Owners also approved a proposal to expand the league’s replay assist system. The rule, proposed by the competition committee, gave on-site replay assist the ability to reverse incorrect flags thrown on plays like hits on a defenseless player, horse collar tackles, grabbing face masks and tripping or running into/roughing the kicker.

The replay official will not be allowed to add a penalty after one was not called on the field.

Most notably, owners delayed a vote on the “tush push” play for a later date. The play, which the Eagles have mastered over the past couple of seasons, involves the quarterback lining up right behind the snapper and being pushed forward through the defensive line by players behind him.

A running back and tight end are usually lined up behind the quarterback and provide the boost. There was a rule added this past season where players had to line up at least a yard behind the quarterback.

Coaches have voiced their support and dislike of the play at the league meetings. While some think the play is fine, others raised concerns about player safety. The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the play.

The owners also voted down a proposal submitted by the Detroit Lions to eliminate an automatic first down awarded for a defensive holding or illegal contact penalty.