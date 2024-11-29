Here’s what Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday after losing to Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches against the Detroit Lions during the first half of Thursday's game in Detroit. Eberflus met with reporters virtually Friday after another tough loss. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio/AP)

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus met with reporters virtually Friday a day after another dramatic last-minute loss, this time a 23-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Things seemed to hit rock bottom Thursday for the Bears in a season filled with low moments. The Bears had a chance late to either win or tie the game, but rookie quarterback Caleb Williams scrambled to only get one play off with 36 seconds left in the game while Eberflus failed to call his last remaining time out to calm the situation.

The end of game mismanagement led to many around the country to question whether Eberflus should keep his job. There was some tension Friday morning after Eberflus’ Zoom availability didn’t start on time. But Eberflus did meet with reporters Friday.

Here are three of the most interesting things Eberflus said Friday.

On Eberflus’ job status

Eberflus was confident that he would remain the coach and get a chance to lead the Bears against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 8.

“I’m just going to be working on finishing up this game, doing a good job evaluating that, our after action report like we always do,” Eberflus said. “And then I’m working into San Francisco.”

Everything has gone on as usual since the loss, according to Eberflus. He said that he met with general manager Ryan Poles and team president Kevin Warren after the game as usual for a postgame debrief. Eberflus also mentioned that he would be meet with Poles and Warren later Friday afternoon for their normal meeting after a game.

His seat has grown warmer after another dramatic loss, the team’s sixth in a row. After starting the season 4-2, the Bears lost on a last-second Hail Mary to the Commanders, had a game-winning field goal blocked by the Packers and lost in overtime to the Vikings after overcoming an 11-point deficit.

Eberflus is now 14-32 in his three season as the Bears’ head coach. The Bears have had three losing streaks reach at least four games under Eberflus, with the longest being 10 games in 2022.

When asked if he had been reassured that he would continue to lead the Bears, Eberflus didn’t answer directly. He said everything is business as usual.

“Those are conversations we’ll have,” Eberflus said. “And again, I’m confident that I’ll be working on the San Francisco and getting ready for that game.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after the Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions 23-20 in Thursday's game in Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus broke down the end of the game with reporters virtually Friday. (AP Photo/David Dermer/AP)

On that final play

For a second straight day, Eberflus took ownership for the Bears failing to tie or take the lead late Thursday.

“All these decisions are my decision,” Eberflus said. “I take full accountability for them and we didn’t get it done. And it’s unfortunate for the players, for the fans.”

After the Lions sacked Williams at their 41 yard line, Eberflus said that he wanted the Bears to get off a play with about 15 to 10 seconds left in the game to set up a game-tying field goal. Once they got to a closer distance, his plan was to call a time out and then tie the game.

Eberflus didn’t say whether he thought calling a timeout when Williams was sacked with 36 seconds left in the game would’ve been a better option. In hindsight he said calling a timeout was the other option but the Bears decided to go with what happened Thursday.

Despite the national criticism of Eberflus’ late-game management, some have also questioned Williams in the moment. The Bears scrambled for roughly 26 seconds as Williams tried to get a play set up. The offense seemed lined up with 13 seconds left in the game but Williams checked the play and didn’t snap the ball until there was six seconds left for one final play.

Eberflus didn’t blame Williams for the final play and said it was a group effort, starting with himself.

“I’m understanding what he did, because when the clock got down, he realized it was the last play and he went and changed the route with Rome [Odunze],” Eberflus said. “So again, he was trying to win the game at that point.”

On a tough weekend ahead

The Bears will now have nine days until their next game against the 49ers during their mini bye. Players didn’t report to Halas Hall on Friday and will have the rest of the weekend off and return to work Monday.

The break could be good or bad. The time off will give the Bears a chance to regroup after a quick turnaround Thursday and present an opportunity to heal up after a few players suffered various injuries Thursday.

But the long weekend also presents a chance for the loss to stew longer than usual. Usually players only have 24 to 48 hours to think about a game before moving on to the next one. But with the weekend ahead, players will have more time to let another last-minute loss fester.

Eberflus didn’t directly answer whether he was concerned the latter scenario would be a problem.

“I’ve talked to a few players and I’ll reach out to a couple more guys,” Eberflus said. “And as we go through this day today.”