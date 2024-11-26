Chicago Bears injury report: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates trending in right direction; Elijah Hicks still out

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears could be closer to fully healthy on the offensive line this week. Interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates appears to be closer to returning.

Bates missed Sunday’s game against Minnesota due to a concussion suffered on Nov. 17 against Green Bay. He did not practice at all last week ahead of the matchup with the Vikings. This week, however, he seems to be trending in the right direction.

The Bears have a quick turnaround ahead of a Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. Due to the tight timetable, practice on Tuesday was a walk-through. Tuesday’s practice report is an estimate from the training staff.

Bates was estimated to be a limited participant in practice on Tuesday. The Bears will have one more injury report released Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game.

Bates has played multiple positions for the Bears along the offensive line, although he has appeared in only three games. Prior to the concussion, a shoulder injury kept him sidelined for nearly two months. If Bates returns to his spot at right guard Thursday, the offensive line will be fully healthy for the first time since Week 1.

The only other player listed on the practice report Tuesday was safety Elijah Hicks, who did not participate due to an ankle injury. Hicks injured his ankle against the Packers and missed the Vikings game. Veteran backup Jonathan Owens started in place of Hicks and forced a fumble at the goal line.