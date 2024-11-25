Here are the 4 must-see Caleb Williams throws from Sunday’s OT loss against Minnesota

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles away from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was rolling Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears lost to the the Vikings, 30-27, in overtime, but the rookie quarterback played maybe his best game of the season.

From tight-window throws to improvisation, Williams did it all. He threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns on 32-for-47 passing. He also ran for a team-high 33 rushing yards. Head coach Matt Eberflus credited Williams for the work he did during the practice week that resulted in Sunday’s performance.

“Just really good communication throughout the whole offense,” Eberflus said. “The offensive staff, the player-to-player communication is really good. Getting to the right solution during the course of the week. Asking great questions. … You can see his growth in the last two games.”

Here are the best throws Williams made on Sunday.

1. A tight window

Williams made two of his most impressive throws of the season on the same possession midway through the first quarter. First, Williams zipped a pass through a rapidly closing window. Receiver Keenan Allen caught the football as it glided past the outstretched fingers of Minnesota outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Allen ran for a a big gain after the catch, totaling 40 yards on the play. The offensive line did a great job giving Williams a clean pocket on the play.

Williams said the play was all about repping it in practice and communicating what they want to do in certain situations.

“It’s come down to us being able to get on the same page,” Williams said. “Us talking about every single route. Talk about if they want to Cover 0 [against] us, what are you going to do here. So when things happen, like that pass to Keenan, when he wrapped that defender and I saw [Van Ginkel] out there, I knew I had to rip it.”

2. Williams improvises

One play after the big gain to Allen, Van Ginkel ran into the backfield unblocked and flushed Williams from the pocket. Williams scrambled out to his right, one step ahead of Van Ginkel.

With another Vikings defender in his face, Williams lofted a pass across his body and hit running back D’Andre Swift perfectly in stride along the right sideline.

Williams said it was his fault Van Ginkel ran in unblocked. He didn’t identify the defense properly.

“I miscounted how many guys were up front, so I didn’t use D’Andre as my hot route and I quickly noticed that [Van Ginkel] was coming free,” Williams said. “So after that, just go make a play.”

This was exactly the type of throw that had NFL teams marveling at Williams’ abilities prior to the draft. His mobility and his ability to throw on the run was evident on the pass.

3. Another tight one to Allen

Later, Williams threw another tight-window pass to Allen. This one came on third-and-long up the middle of the field. Much like the first one, the football zipped past the outstretched hand of a defender.

Caleb Williams is playing at a different level today! Caleb just whooped the exact same defensive look that Aaron Rodgers threw a pick-6 against.



Don’t just watch football, learn football.#AchoAnalysis | @TheFacilityFS1 10a pic.twitter.com/bX9Z0eqpuZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 24, 2024

It was another big play for Allen, who had himself a day. Allen finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Those 86 yards marked a season-high for the six-time Pro Bowler.

4. A clutch throw

After the Bears recovered an on-side kick in the fourth quarter, they had only 21 seconds on the clock and the football at their own 43-yard line. Trailing by three points, Williams needed to make a play to pull his team into field goal range.

Williams stepped up into a clean pocket and ripped a pass over the middle to DJ Moore for a 27-yard gain. It was a clutch throw at a big-time moment.

Eberflus said the Vikings were defending the sidelines, daring the Bears to throw over the middle with no timeouts remaining. The Bears had just enough time left to spike the football and send out kicker Cairo Santos to tie the game.

Williams gave credit to the other receivers for keeping defenders away from the middle part of the field.

“The other guys did a great job,” Williams said. “Everybody’s a target. The other guys grabbed the attention and allowed that hole to open up. I saw it and ripped it to DJ.”