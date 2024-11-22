Chicago Bears injury report: D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen listed as questionable

Bears running back D'Andre Swift looks to get by Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney on Sunday at Soldier Field. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift is officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a groin injury. The outlook, however, appears to be good.

Swift was a full participant in practice on Friday. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is optimistic that Swift will play Sunday.

The running back himself has no doubts.

“I’m ready to go,” Swift said Friday at Halas Hall.

I’m ready to go.” — D'Andre Swift, Bears running back

The Bears elected to give Swift an extra day off on Wednesday to rest his injured groin. News of the injury came as a minor surprise this week because Swift never exited last week’s game against Green Bay.

In other good news, Bears left guard Teven Jenkins holds no injury designation ahead of Sunday’s game. Jenkins sat out the Packers game last weekend after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 10 against the Patriots. That was the first game he has missed all season.

Jenkins returned to full participation in practice earlier this week.

“A dude just fell into the back of my ankle, hit it the wrong way,” Jenkins said of the injury. “I’ve been pushing back. Tried to get back last week and just wasn’t, unfortunately, able to get back out there that fast. It’s doing good enough to get through this game now and I’m going to keep pushing through.”

Bears offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) have both been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

With Bates out, Bears lineman Matt Pryor will likely play right guard. Without Hicks, veteran backup Jonathan Owens will start at safety. Owens has started 30 NFL games over his career, but this will be his first start as a member of the Bears.

“Jonathan’s doing a really good job in there and he’s started some games last year [with the Packers], so he’s familiar in terms of being in that role,” Eberflus said.

In addition to Swift, Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Allen was limited in practice on Friday due to the ankle injury. Allen had not previously been on the injury report this week.

Eberflus said that Allen rolled his ankle in practice on Friday.

“So we pulled him partway through practice,” Eberflus said. “But we don’t think it’s severe and we’re hopeful for the game.”

For the Vikings, quarterback Sam Darnold holds no injury designation, despite dealing with a foot injury this week. He’s expected to make his first start against the Bears since 2018.