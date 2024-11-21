Chicago Bears notes: Special teams coach says hash mark ‘doesn’t matter’; D’Andre Swift returns to practice

Bears place kicker Cairo Santos attempts a last-second field goal against Green Bay on Sunday. The Packers blocked the kick and won the game. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said on Thursday that it didn’t matter which hash mark kicker Cairo Santos attempted his last-second field goal from during Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

The Packers blocked Santos’ kick and beat the Bears, 20-19. It marked the Bears’ 11th consecutive loss against their hated rivals.

On the play prior to the kick, the Bears handed off to running back Roschon Johnson toward the left. Head coach Matt Eberflus elected to let about 30 seconds run off the clock before he called a timeout. The Bears could’ve used those 30 seconds to run another play in an attempt to either draw a little bit closer or situate the football on Santos’ preferred side of the field (or, ideally, both).

Eberflus has stood by that decision, noting that the Bears could also fumble or lose yards.

Santos prefers to kick from the right hash marks. He kicks his extra point attempts from the right hash marks. Instead, the Bears settled for a 46-yard field goal try from the left side.

Asked specifically about whether the hash marks matter, Hightower said no.

“It doesn’t matter because when they call field goal, we’ve got to go out there and perform,” Hightower said. “That’s what matters, going out there and perform and getting the desired result. I can’t allow myself to have excuses. I don’t deal in that world.”

Pressed further on if it matters when his kicker prefers one side, Hightower wouldn’t allow it to be an excuse.

“It’s just a team decision,” Hightower said. “So whenever a decision is made and whatever field goal is called, then my job is to go out there and execute. That’s it. And I have confidence in our field goal team to make it from any distance they call us from.”

A decision like that almost certainly falls on the head coach. But it remains unclear what the conversation was like on the Bears sideline prior to the kick.

Eberflus said the Bears turned in the play to the league for further review. The Bears felt that the Packers hit long snapper Scott Daly too early on the play.

Injury updates

Running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday due to a groin injury. The Bears officially listed their lead running back as “limited” during practice Thursday at Halas Hall.

Eberflus said earlier this week that the plan was to give Swift as much rest as he needed ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Minnesota. The team remains hopeful that he’ll have no limitations on Sunday.

Additionally, starting left guard Teven Jenkins returned to full participation for the first time since injuring his ankle on Nov. 10 against the New England Patriots. Jenkins is trending in the right direction, which would be a big boost for the offensive line.

Four players sat out practice Thursday: offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), guard Ryan Bates (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest).