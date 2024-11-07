Chicago Bears injury report: LT Braxton Jones returns to practice; Montez Sweat is full participant

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones returned to practice for the first time in more than a week. Jones injured his knee in an Oct. 27 loss to the Washington Commanders. He did not practice at all last week and sat out Sunday’s game against Arizona.

But on Wednesday at Halas Hall, Jones was out on the practice field with his teammates. He was officially listed as a limited participant.

Additionally, defensive end Montez Sweat returned to full participation for the first time since injuring his shin against the Commanders. Sweat also sat out the game against the Cardinals.

The following players all sat out practice Thursday: offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (knee).

In addition to Jones, several players were listed as limited participants: cornerback Kyler Gordon, cornerback Terell Smith (ankle) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee).

Sweat, offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder) and left guard Teven Jenkins (knee) were full participants.

Transactions

The Bears placed defensive tackle Andrew Billings on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Billings is expected to have surgery on his torn pec. The team also placed cornerback Jaylon Jones on IR due to a shoulder injury. Billings will be out for a while, possibly the remainder of the season. Jones will miss at least four games.

The Bears on Thursday signed defensive back Tarvarius Moore to the active roster and signed defensive back JT Woods to the practice squad.

The active roster is currently at 52 players with room for one more. It’s possible the Bears could be saving the remaining spot for Bates if he returns from IR this week. That would give them some additional depth on the offensive line.