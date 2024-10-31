Chicago Bears injury report: Montez Sweat returns to limited participation Thursday

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears Pro Bowl pass rusher Montez Sweat returned to practice Thursday, despite a shin injury. Sweat was a limited participant during practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. This comes one day after Sweat did not participate Wednesday.

Sweat injured his shin in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Sweat exited the game late in the contest and was not available during the final possession, when Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass.

After being listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated practice report (Wednesday’s practice was a walkthrough), Bears lineman Teven Jenkins (knee) did not practice Thursday.

The following players also sat out practice Thursday: tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder) was a limited participant and tackle Larry Borom (ankle) was a full participant. Bates and Borom remain on injured reserve and will have to be added to the 53-man roster before they can appear in a game.

If Jones and Jenkins are unavailable at left tackle and left guard, respectively, this week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Bears could look toward Bates and Borom to fill in at those spots.