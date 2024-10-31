Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Montez Sweat returns to limited participation Thursday

Teven Jenkins (knee) did not practice Thursday

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford causing a fumble that leads the Bears first touchdown during their game in September 2024 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford causing a fumble on Sept. 29 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears Pro Bowl pass rusher Montez Sweat returned to practice Thursday, despite a shin injury. Sweat was a limited participant during practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. This comes one day after Sweat did not participate Wednesday.

Sweat injured his shin in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Sweat exited the game late in the contest and was not available during the final possession, when Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass.

After being listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated practice report (Wednesday’s practice was a walkthrough), Bears lineman Teven Jenkins (knee) did not practice Thursday.

The following players also sat out practice Thursday: tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder) was a limited participant and tackle Larry Borom (ankle) was a full participant. Bates and Borom remain on injured reserve and will have to be added to the 53-man roster before they can appear in a game.

If Jones and Jenkins are unavailable at left tackle and left guard, respectively, this week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Bears could look toward Bates and Borom to fill in at those spots.

Chicago BearsMontez SweatTeven Jenkins
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.