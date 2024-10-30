Chicago Bears injury report: Braxton Jones remains out. Here’s what it could mean for Bears offensive line

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears starting left tackle Braxton Jones and Pro Bowl pass rusher Montez Sweat are both dealing with injuries ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The Bears held a walkthrough practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. Since it was a walkthrough, the team’s official injury report is an estimate.

The team estimated that if it had been a full practice both Jones and Sweat would’ve sat out. Jones injured his knee in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, while Sweat injured his shin late in the game.

Head coach Matt Eberflus sounded optimistic about Sweat’s chances of returning this week.

“He’s got the shin [injury] and again he’s working through that and we’re hopeful on that one,” Eberflus said.

Additionally, backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) would not have participated. Brisker has not played since Week 5. Gordon missed Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Eberflus was not so optimistic about Amegadjie’s status.

“It doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to get back,” Eberflus said.

Amegadjie played the entire second half at left tackle after Jones exited Sunday’s game. The rookie from Yale hadn’t seen that much action in a game in more than a year. He missed the entire offseason program and much of training camp as he rehabbed a quad injury from college. He did not return in time to see any preseason action.

The Bears knew about the quad injury when they drafted Amegadjie with a third-round pick in April. Now, though, he’s dealing with a separate calf injury.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder) and left guard Teven Jenkins (knee) would’ve been limited participants in practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle) is back to full participation but technically remains on injured reserve. The team will have to activate Borom from IR before he can appear in a game.

The Bears on Wednesday opened the practice window for Bates, who has been out for more than a month with the shoulder injury. Bates played in the season opener on Sept. 8 but hasn’t appeared in a game since. He initially injured his shoulder during training camp.

#Bears Wednesday injury report (estimates):



DNP:

Kiran Amegadjie (calf)

Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

Kyler Gordon (hamstring)

Braxton Jones (knee)

Montez Sweat (shin)



Limited:

Ryan Bates (shoulder)

Teven Jenkins (knee)



Full:

Larry Borom (ankle) — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 30, 2024

The Bears traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Bates in March. This came two years after Bears general manager Ryan Poles tried to sign Bates as a restricted free agent, but the Bills matched the offer and Bates remained in Buffalo. The Bears have 21 days to activate Bates from injured reserve.

If Jones is unavailable to play left tackle against Arizona this week, the Bears could potentially start Borom at left tackle. Borom injured his ankle in the preseason finale in August, but this will be his second week back at practice. He was listed as a full participant late last week, too.

If Bates is ready to go this week, another option would be to insert Bates into the lineup at right guard and kick current right guard Matt Pryor over to left tackle. Pryor, at 6-foot-7, has the size and length to play either guard or tackle.