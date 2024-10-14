Here’s what Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to cornerback Reddy Steward (right) during a training session in Ware, England, on Thursday. Eberflus spoke virtually with reporters on Monday and broke down the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan) (Sean Ryan/AP)

Bears coach Matt Eberflus met with reporters over Zoom Monday a day after dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 in London.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continued to stack his best performances Sunday when he threw a career-high four touchdown passes. Meanwhile, the defense limited the Jaguars while battling key injuries in the secondary.

[ 5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ win over Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London ]

The Bears will have the week off with a bye and will return to Halas Hall next week, where they’ll prepare to play the Washington Commanders Oct. 27 in Maryland. Here are three of the most interesting things Eberflus said Monday.

On Caleb Williams’ running ability

While Williams had a career day passing the ball with four touchdowns Sunday, he also set a career-high in rushing yards. Williams finished second on the team with 56 rushing yards on four attempts, trumping his previous high of 44 yards.

Eberflus said the Bears tried to take advantage of Williams’ ability to run.

“That’s always an important piece,” Eberflus said. “You see different quarterbacks in the league can use their feet at a high level but are also very accurate passers. I think that’s a one-two punch you provide when you have an athletic quarterback.”

Williams showed off the value of his legs late in the first half against the Jaguars. When he couldn’t find an open receiver on one play, he scrambled for a 23-yard gain. Williams scrambled for a 19-yard run later in the drive after feeling pressure to get the Bears to the Jaguars’ 2-yard line.

The Bears went on to score on the next play when Williams hit tight end Cole Kmet for a touchdown.

Williams used to play running back growing up and has shown an ability to be agile on the run. Eberflus said he provides a valuable weapon in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense.

“He’s strong,” Eberflus said of Williams. “He’s a strong player in the pocket and he’s strong in the open field. He’s got an ability to square you up and then be able to capture edges and also be able to escape and be strong enough to escape when people do have him in the grasp.”

On Bears’ offensive play calling

The Bears offense has seemed to figure something out in the last couple of weeks after scoring 35 points or more for the second straight week. The unit got over the 30-point mark for the first time this season when it tallied 36 against the Panthers last week.

Eberflus credited Waldron and his offensive staff for strong play calling against the Jaguars.

“A lot of good things going there,” Eberflus said. “[Waldron’s] got a good flow going. The offensive staff is doing a good job of providing those ideas in the execution piece with their positions. I thought he called a really good game yesterday.”

The Bears played complementary offensive football Sunday. Williams attempted 29 passes while the Bears ran the ball 29 times. Three of those rushing attempts were quarterback kneels by backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet celebrates after scoring the first touchdown in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Eberflus complimented a play design that led to a Kmet touchdown Monday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/AP)

The offense showed an ability to run the ball while also going for explosive plays against the Jaguars. Eberflus pointed out Waldron’s call on the Bears’ first touchdown when Williams faked passes to both sidelines before ultimately finding a wide open Kmet up the middle of the field.

That style of play is something Eberflus is encouraged about and something he hopes to see moving forward.

“I liked the fact that we got some explosives in there, we stayed committed to the run game,” Eberflus said. “We stayed committed that way, that’s an important thing to have, balance in this league because you can’t become dimensional one way or the other.”

On the status of the offensive line

After a tough start to the season, the Bears offensive line had one of its better games Sunday. The Jaguars sacked Williams twice and finished with five quarterback hits.

Eberflus said he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from the group.

“It’s a long season,” Eberflus said. “It’s always going to be ... we’re going to have to slide some different guys in there during the course of the season. But I do like where it’s been the last few weeks. It’s been firm, it’s been good and the protection has been nice, in terms of that. The continuity has been good.”

How the line will look in the coming weeks remains to be seen. Ryan Bates and Larry Borom are both out with injuries but could come back in the coming weeks. The Bears also made right guard Nate Davis a healthy scratch against the Jaguars.

“That’s always an important piece. You see different quarterbacks in the league can use their feet at a high level but are also very accurate passers. I think that’s a one-two punch you provide when you have an athletic quarterback.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

Eberflus didn’t have a specific plan for the line moving forward. He said they’ll look at the matchups for each game, but also said Davis will be a part of that mix.

“He’s been a pro’s pro,” Eberflus said. “He’s done a really good job of staying engaged, working every week. Again, we’re going to need all these players and they know that. They’re going to have to step in there and perform like we saw yesterday with our defensive backfield.”