Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is out with a concussion; Bears open Jacob Martin’s practice window

Chicago Bears starting safety Jaquan Brisker is in concussion protocol and did not travel with the team to London this week. Brisker doled out a vicious-looking hit against Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble during Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

While Tremble went into concussion protocol Sunday, Brisker remained in the game and told members of the media afterward that he felt OK. He reported concussion-like symptoms either later that night or Monday morning.

Brisker’s hit was legal, but head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that the coaching staff teaches its players to tackle with their shoulder in similar situations.

“It’s the hamstring tackle, tackle with the shoulders, it’s a low tackle,” Eberflus said. “That’s what he was executing on that play, he had his shoulder in there and just went helmet-to-helmet somehow. ... He’s done a good job of keeping his head out of the game, and that was an unfortunate incident.”

Brisker has now dealt with a concussion in each of his three NFL seasons. Eberflus said his main concern right now is for Brisker’s health.

Brisker was among three Bears players who did not travel to London with the team this week. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) also remained in Chicago.

In other injury news, the Bears opened the practice window for defensive end Jacob Martin, who has been out since training camp due to a toe injury. That opens a three-week window during which the team could activate Martin off injured reserve. The Bears signed Martin as a free agent in March, but his injury set him out before he could really get started.

Additionally, the Bears signed tight end Tommy Sweeney to the practice squad Wednesday. Sweeney played with the Bears throughout the preseason.

The Bears left for London on Monday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The players had a day off Tuesday in order to adjust to the time change. Eberflus said the Bears held two walkthroughs on Wednesday. The Bears will hold full practices Thursday and Friday.