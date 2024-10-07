Here’s what Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after pounding the Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus smiles after the Bears score a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Eberflus broke down the Bears' win over the Panthers on Monday when he met with reporters on Monday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Scott Anderson)

LAKE FOREST – Bears coach Matt Eberflus met with reporters Monday at Halas Hall a day after the Bears had their best performance of the season in a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense had their most-productive game of the season while the defense continued its hot start by forcing three turnovers.

The Bears take off for London later in the day on Monday where they’ll play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Here are three of the most interesting things Eberflus said Monday.

On Williams’ continued progression

Williams passed the eye test and had the statistics to back it up Sunday in one of the best games of his young career against the Panthers. He threw for 300-plus yards for the second time in three weeks and matched his career-high with two touchdown passes.

But Williams’ comfort level seemed to grow on the field as well. He hit wide receiver DJ Moore for two 30-plus yard touchdown passes Sunday after struggling to connect for deep passes during the first four weeks of the season.

Eberflus said Monday that Williams honing in on his receivers was their goal against the Panthers.

“That was by design, we haven’t had a big game from the receivers yet,” Eberflus said. “So there’s playing point guard, he’s done that a couple games ago, the last game he’s getting to the tight ends and [running] backs. But this was getting the ball down the field to the receivers that was most exciting to me.”

Williams’ continued growth came after the Bears used a no-huddle offense for the second straight week. The Bears executed it well in two second-half scoring drives against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 and then continued to do so against the Panthers.

Eberflus liked the no-huddle offense because it let the Bears control the pace and see what the defense is presenting with its pre-snap formation.

“So there’s a lot of benefit to it and I think it’s a cat-and-mouse game as a defensive guy,” Eberflus said. “But I think it’s really good to get the tempo going, get guys operating. [Williams is] very comfortable doing that because that’s what he did a lot in college.”

On defensive line success

The Bears faced plenty of questions heading into the season about their defensive line. Through five games, the line has put many of those concerns to rest.

The defense ranks in the top third of the NFL in sacks and quarterback pressures. It is tied for 10th with 42 pressures, 11th with 14 sacks and tied for 11th with 14 quarterback hits after five games. The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints still needed to play their fifth game Monday night.

Eberflus credited rotating the players on the defensive line throughout the game for why they’ve had early success.

“The rotation’s been great,” Eberflus said. “Keeping guys fresh and really platooning those guys through there. … You have your guys fresh in the fourth quarter, fresh on third down to make sure they can operate at a good level, in terms of the energy level, in terms of rushing the passer.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton throws out of the back of the end zone as Chicago Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker applies pressure on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The defensive line has had a strong start to the season through five games. (Scott Anderson)

Second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter’s growth has helped the defensive line succeed early in the season. Along with defensive tackle Andrew Billings, Dexter has created pressure up the middle to go off the pressure defensive ends Montez Sweat, Darrell Taylor and DeMarcus Walker have forced from the outside.

Dexter leads the Bears with four sacks after having 2 ½ last season. Dexter is tied for 10th in the league with his four sacks and second among defensive tackles.

Eberflus credited Dexter’s offseason work to transform his body to so he’s ready to play late in games.

“He’s just owned the position,” Eberflus said. “I think he’s really taken off that way. He’s got the athletic ability and determination to get that done.”

On playing in London

The Bears depart for London on Monday and Eberflus said they’ll try to keep their weekly schedule uninterrupted.

“To me, it’s about staying with your routine, whatever time you go to bed, go to bed at the same time, don’t change it,” Eberflus said. “You have to make sure you’re doing that and we have to make sure we’re doing that as a group.”

The Bears are expected to land in London Tuesday morning where they’ll have an off day. They’ll then practice as normal from Wednesday through Friday before playing the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jaguars are set to leave later in the week to start a two-week stay in London, but their departure could change with the impending landfall of Hurricane Milton in the area. They’ll play the New England Patriots the following week.

Sunday will be the 12th time the Jaguars have played in England. Eberflus wasn’t worried if the Jaguars had an advantage because they were familiar with traveling overseas to play a game.

“It is what it is, so we’re going to do our plan,” Eberflus said. “We’re going to focus on us and it’s about us, how we prepare, how we go about our business to prepare. It’s about what we do on the grass over there.”