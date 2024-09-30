Here’s what Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears said Monday after beating the Los Angeles Rams

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to an official during their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Eberflus and some Bears broke down the win over Rams when they spoke with reporters Monday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears coach Matt Eberflus and a few players met with reporters Monday at Halas Hall a day after playing complementary football to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

The defense made critical stops late, the offense put together a couple of its strongest drives of the season, and special teams pinned the Rams deep in their own territory on their late drives.

The Bears will turn their attention to the Carolina Panthers, who will be led by former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Sunday.

On Caleb Williams showing growth

Although the statistics might not show it, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had his most efficient game in his young career. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Williams made a few throws that showed his development. He snuck the ball into a tight window on his touchdown pass to D.J. Moore in the third quarter. Williams also placed the ball perfectly on a pass up the middle to Cole Kmet in the fourth quarter where only Kmet could catch it.

Kmet said Monday those two plays were good examples of how Williams had learned what an open target looks like in the NFL.

“He’s gotten better and better at that really since the start of training camp, him recognizing and seeing things quicker now,” Kmet said. “He’s always done a really good job of diagnosing the defense, so I think at first maybe it took him a few extra seconds to really see what was happening. I think he’s seeing it quicker, now recognizing that stuff. He has a good understanding. He knows what he’s doing.”

Williams did miss some throws, as well. He overthrew Rome Odunze during a shot to the end zone late in the second quarter. A couple of plays later, he missed Moore on a play that Moore took ownership of and said they miscommunicated on.

Eberflus said those types of plays will be cleaned up with more time working together.

“It’s really about being on the – I wouldn’t say the same page, it’s having that continuity with those guys running the routes,” Eberflus said. “Everything changes, coverage changes, who he’s running it against and then we have to do a good job of working together in different variations, different coverages during that time. He’s got to be on the same page there in terms of going vertical, leaning out or leaning in. Those guys will get that.”

On a strong response to criticism

Eberflus credited more accountability and a strong relationship between players and coaches to the big response from last week’s player comments of wanting to be coached more.

Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis told reporters last week that the players wanted to be coached up more. Players revealed after Sunday’s win that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron called out players more than he had in the past.

Eberflus called Sunday’s response important.

“That was really the accountability piece of that partnership, the whole group, the whole unit, special teams unit, offensive unit, defensive unit, football team making sure to get it right,” Eberflus said. “We know when it’s right, and the players know when it’s right. So if it’s not right, let’s speak up, let’s do it again.”

The Chicago Bears defense celebrates after Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (center) intercepted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to seal the game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Players met with reporters at Halas Hall on Monday to break down the win over the Rams. (Mark Busch)

Williams was part of the player leadership council that brought its concerns to Eberflus. He said after the game Sunday that he talked with Waldron leading up to the Rams game to make sure they were on the same page, keeping up the flow of the game.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Monday it was important for Williams to be part of the conversations as the leader of the offense.

“I think everyone just being able to work together – player to coach, coach to player – I think that’s the biggest thing that we want to do,” Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “For him, it’s no different. He’s a big guy that’s a part of our success, so he just has to be able to really communicate with the coach what he’s comfortable with, what he likes, what he doesn’t like, and then go out there and execute.”

On a better running performance

The Bears had their most-productive game of the season running the ball Sunday. The team finished with a season-high 131 rushing yards. D’Andre Swift led the group with 93 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Roschon Johnson finished with 26 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Eberflus and Kmet credited the team focusing on the details and strong perimeter blocking for why the running attack finally took off.

“All of those were good mental [repetitions],” Kmet said. “I think that’s what played into our success on Sunday.”

Swift had his strongest performance of the season by being a threat in the passing and rushing games. He led the Bears with 72 receiving yards on seven catches, mostly on screens or dump passes from Williams.

“[Caleb Williams has] always done a really good job of diagnosing the defense, so I think at first maybe it took him a few extra seconds to really see what was happening. I think he’s seeing it quicker, now recognizing that stuff. He has a good understanding, he knows what he’s doing.” — Cole Kmet, Bears tight end

Eberflus said Swift took to heart what the coaches told him he needed to improve on last week to break a slow start to the year.

“It comes down to doing the ordinary extraordinary,” Eberflus said. “That’s what he did yesterday.”