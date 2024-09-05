Chicago Bears injury report: Ryan Bates returns to full participation; Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat limited

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears offensive lineman Ryan Bates returned to full participation in practice Thursday at Halas Hall. A day earlier, Bates had been listed as limited with a shoulder injury.

Bates entered training camp as the projected starter at center, but a shoulder injury kept him out of practice for the last couple of weeks of camp. The Bears appear poised to move ahead with Coleman Shelton as the center. Bates is listed on the depth chart as a backup.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker (groin) was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday, and the Bears gave tight end Marcedes Lewis an extra day of rest.

Receiver Keenan Allen (heel), offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad/oblique), running back Roschon Johnson (toe), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and defensive end Montez Sweat (toe) were limited in practice Thursday.

The Bears have one more practice Friday ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears were cautious with Sweat toward the end of training camp as he dealt with the toe injury. However, he appears to be on track to play Sunday. Sweat, for one, is excited to let loose in a real game on Sunday.

“Even in practice, we still have to stay off the QBs and that type of stuff,” Sweat said. “I’m excited to get my hands on the QB.”