Bear Down in London: Where to eat and drink in London

Chicago Bears fans, follow our guide to get ready for the London trip for Bears-Jaguars (Brent Maring)

The Bears will return overseas for the first time in five years. They last played in London in 2019. This time, the Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Are you a Bears fan planning to visit London for the rare opportunity to see your team abroad? Here’s a look at where to eat and drink while you’re in London.

Traditional British cuisine

Fish and chips, of course, is a London staple. In the U.K., when they say chips they mean what Americans call french fries. Fish and chips shops are affectionately known as chippies.

Here are a few top chippies that might be worth checking out in and around central London:

The Golden Chippy in Greenwich

The Fryer’s Delight in Bloomsbury

The Golden Hind in Marylebone

The SeaShell of Lisson Grove in Marylebone

The Mayfair Chippy in Mayfair

Other staples include a full English breakfast, which usually includes eggs, sausages, bacon, fried tomatoes, black pudding, baked beans, mushrooms and toast. Afternoon tea is another tradition for those looking to get into the U.K. spirit.

Best pubs and sports bars for Bears fans

London is full of historic pubs, many dating back hundreds of years. Here are a couple of classic ones to consider checking out:

The Dog and Duck: Located in Soho, this pub has an ornate interior with tiles, mirrors and chandeliers. Originally built in 1734, this pub has an upstairs dining room named for George Orwell, who was once a regular.

Located in Soho, this pub has an ornate interior with tiles, mirrors and chandeliers. Originally built in 1734, this pub has an upstairs dining room named for George Orwell, who was once a regular. The Blackfriar: The interior of this pub located in The City is unlike any bar you’ll see in America. There are wood carvings, stained glass, and marble pillars. Monks and friars adorn the walls.

The interior of this pub located in The City is unlike any bar you’ll see in America. There are wood carvings, stained glass, and marble pillars. Monks and friars adorn the walls. Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese: Also located in The City, this is a basement pub that is much bigger than it looks on the outside. It’s one of many that were rebuilt after the fire of 1666. It has had a long list of writers and authors drink within its walls.

Also located in The City, this is a basement pub that is much bigger than it looks on the outside. It’s one of many that were rebuilt after the fire of 1666. It has had a long list of writers and authors drink within its walls. The French House: In Soho, The French House is where Charles de Gaulle purportedly led the Free French movement while exiled in London after the fall of France in World War II. This historic pub has a distinctly French flair.

In Soho, The French House is where Charles de Gaulle purportedly led the Free French movement while exiled in London after the fall of France in World War II. This historic pub has a distinctly French flair. Ye Olde Mitre Tavern: Claiming to have been built in 1546, this pub in Holborn is located in an alley near Farringdon Station. It’s quite unassuming from the outside. Inside, this place oozes history.

On Bears game day, pubs called The Admiral at Trafalgar Square and The Barrowboy & Banker near London Bridge hosted NFL pregame parties last year. In 2019, The Barrowboy & Banker was decked out in Bears gear.

Iconic London markets

London is big on outdoor markets. You’ll find numerous markets throughout the city selling everything from fresh food to clothes to jewelry. Here are two of the most famous.

Borough Market might be the most well-known market in Europe. Located just south of the Thames near London Bridge, Borough Market is a foodie heaven. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays (although it’s closed on Mondays), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Borough Market dates back 1,000 years and has been in its current location since 1756. It features more than 100 stalls, shops and restaurants.

Located in Notting Hill, Portobello Road Market is another iconic London market. This is a great one to head to on a Saturday if you’re looking for more than just food. It’s split into four main sections: fresh produce, household goods, antiques and a flea market. Portobello Road Market is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

International options

London is well known for its curry. Head to Brick Lane for some of the best Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani food in Europe. Soho and Mayfair also have some great Indian options.

Soho is typically a great place to go for good food. The neighborhood has some of the best French and Italian restaurants in all of London. You can find pretty much anything you’re looking for in Soho.