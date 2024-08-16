Bears Insider Podcast Episode 359: Bears prepare for preseason matchup with Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears play the Bengals in preseason game number 3. Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak preview it in the Bears Insider podcast (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bears and Bengals will square off Saturday from Soldier Field in preseason game number three for the Bears. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss the latest news out of training camp and the upcoming game.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to us here through Apple Podcasts. Leave a review, it helps others discover the show.

Have Spotify? Follow us here on the Spotify platform.