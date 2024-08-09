Bears

Bears Podcast Episode 358: Bears prepare for preseason test vs Buffalo, plus our reaction to "Hard Knocks"

By Michal Dwojak and Sean Hammond
Bears Insider podcast on Caleb Williams debut against Buffalo, plus a recap of "Hard Knocks"

Listen to "Episode 358: Bears prepare for preseason test vs Buffalo, plus our reaction to "Hard Knocks"" on Spreaker.

The Bears took on a starring role on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this week. Plus, the team preps for a preseason test against the Buffalo Bills. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss the latest news out of Halas Hall.

Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.

Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.