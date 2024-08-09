Bears Podcast Episode 358: Bears prepare for preseason test vs Buffalo, plus our reaction to "Hard Knocks"

Bears Insider podcast on Caleb Williams debut against Buffalo, plus a recap of "Hard Knocks" (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bears took on a starring role on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this week. Plus, the team preps for a preseason test against the Buffalo Bills. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss the latest news out of Halas Hall.

