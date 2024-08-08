Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams will play in Saturday’s preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to the start of the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team’s starters will play Saturday in a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. For Williams, this will mark his preseason debut.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, did not play in the Hall of Fame Game last week.

Asked if Williams will play multiple possessions Saturday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Williams will be on the field for “a range of plays.”

Williams has been the starter since the beginning of training camp. Asked how the rookie is progressing, Eberflus believes Williams is on track.

“He’s right where he needs to be right now now,” Eberflus said. “He’s having some good days, some good periods, and some other ones where he’s learning from adversity.”

Earlier in the day Thursday, the Bills announced that Josh Allen and their starters also will play in the game. The Bears and Bills kick off at noon Saturday in Buffalo, New York.