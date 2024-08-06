Chicago Bears training camp news: Velus Jones Jr. testing out a move to running back

Bears running back Khalil Herbert (left) is congratulated by wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. after Herbert scored a touchdown during a preseason game last year at Soldier Field. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. could be making a major position change. The Bears are testing out Jones at running back during practice this week.

Jones, a third-round draft pick in 2022, is a high-level kick returner for the Bears, but has never found much of a role on offense. Over two full seasons at receiver, Jones has caught only 11 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. He has more carries (17) than receptions (11).

During practice on Tuesday, Jones worked out with the running backs during individual drills. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones would practice with the running backs all week, then the team will re-evaluate where he could have the most impact.

“He was welcome to that [switch] and we feel that’s, because of the versatility of the talent and the skill sets that he offers our offense, another way to have a weapon back there,” Eberflus said. “Again, hopefully that grows into something and, again, that’s Shane [Waldron] and the offensive staff just being creative, being able to maximize our talents on our roster.”

Jones is currently buried as the fifth or sixth option on the wide receiver depth chart. Eberflus and the coaching staff certainly don’t want to give up on Jones, a player the Bears drafted with the 71st overall pick in 2022. He does add value as a kick returner, especially with the NFL adopting a new kick return format in 2024.

In 2022, Jones was fourth in the NFL in yards per kick return (at 27.6 yards per return). As a rookie that season, Jones fumbled several key punt returns, but he didn’t have any turnover issues on kick return.

The league made a rule change in 2023 that led to record levels of kicks booted through the end zone for touchbacks. Jones had just 16 kick return chances last season (and he still averaged more than 27 yards per return). Now, the league has changed the rule again to encourage more returns, while also attempting to limit injuries. That could make Jones a valuable weapon.

But the Bears still want to find a role for him within the offense. Asked what he was looking for from Jones at running back, Eberflus said execution.

“We’re putting you back there because you’re fast, you’re a bigger, stouter receiver that does a good job in the return game and you can utilize him in a bunch of different spots back there,” Eberflus said.

Injury updates

Bears offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Darnell Wright returned to practice as full participants on Tuesday at Halas Hall. Guard Nate Davis participated in individual drills but did not participate in team drills.

With Davis out, the first-team offensive line included Braxton Jones at left tackle, Jenkins at left guard, Coleman Shelton at center, Ryan Bates at right guard and Wright at right tackle.

Asked about Davis, who projects as the starting right guard but who has been out for more than a week, Eberflus noted that at some point Davis needs to return to the practice field or risk losing his position.

“People say you can’t lose a job because of injury. I don’t think that’s true,” Eberflus said. “I think if the guy that’s playing there gives our team a good look and a good benefit for him being in that position, then it’s a competition. Or the other guy could take it over.”

It’s not the first time that Eberflus has seemingly sent Davis a message through the media. Davis sat out much of training camp last year due to a personal reason, then struggled when the season began. He missed parts of OTAs this spring as well.

Other players out due to injury during practice included cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker, running back Roschon Johnson, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, defensive end Jacob Martin, defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

Tuesday’s practice was not in full pads and was relatively short. Eberflus said the team would be back in pads Wednesday.

Will starters play Saturday?

Eberflus will wait until later in the week to announce if the starters will play during Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

For quarterback Caleb Williams, the health of the offensive line will play a big part in that decision.

“Everybody is not healthy all the time, but yeah, for sure we want the consistency to be there,” Eberflus said of his O-line.

Eberflus hopes to make a decision by Thursday.