Bear Down in London: Where Bears fans should stay in London

Chicago Bears fans, follow our guide to get ready for the London trip for Bears-Jaguars (Brent Maring)

The Bears will make their return overseas for the first time in five years. They last played in London in 2019. This time, the Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Are you a Bears fan planning to visit London for the rare opportunity to see your team abroad? Here are some helpful tips for figuring out where to stay.

Where to stay in London

London is a big city. With a population similar to New York, London is three times bigger than Chicago. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of different areas within the city.

While the Bears game is in Tottenham on the north side of London, you probably won’t want to be staying in the Tottenham area. With ample public transportation throughout the city, you’re better off making a home base closer to the city center and commuting out to the stadium on game day.

Below are a few neighborhoods to consider:

Westminster: You’ll be in the center of everything, but it can be touristy and expensive. This area includes some of London’s top attractions, such as Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, The National Gallery and Big Ben.

You’ll be in the center of everything, but it can be touristy and expensive. This area includes some of London’s top attractions, such as Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, The National Gallery and Big Ben. Soho: North of Westminster is a buzzing area called Soho. There’s plenty of entertainment and late-night things to do. This is one of London’s busiest areas. If you’re a foodie, Soho is the place to be.

North of Westminster is a buzzing area called Soho. There’s plenty of entertainment and late-night things to do. This is one of London’s busiest areas. If you’re a foodie, Soho is the place to be. The City: Think of this as Wall Street in New York or the Loop in Chicago. This business district is bustling on weekdays but quieter at night. There are lots of hotel options and it’s easy to get to other areas from here. The Tower of London is nearby, while Borough Market and Tate Modern are just across the river.

Think of this as Wall Street in New York or the Loop in Chicago. This business district is bustling on weekdays but quieter at night. There are lots of hotel options and it’s easy to get to other areas from here. The Tower of London is nearby, while Borough Market and Tate Modern are just across the river. East London: A trendier area with a buzzing art scene, neighborhoods like Spitalfields and Whitechapel have plenty of hotels not far from Liverpool Street Station, from which you can find a train out to the stadium on game day. Brick Lane has tons of Bangladeshi restaurants.

What to know about lodging in London

London has hundreds of hotels, with options at all price ranges. Airbnb’s are also plentiful, so be sure to research all your options.

Most major U.S. hotel chains have locations in and around London. You can find hotels from Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Holiday Inn and others throughout the city.

The most common budget hotels in the U.K. are Premier Inn and Travelodge. You’ll find those all over. There are plenty of luxury options in London as well, if that fits your budget.

Where to watch the game

If you’re heading to London but not actually attending the game, there are plenty of places you could watch it. While the NFL is growing in popularity in Europe, the game might not be on at every pub in London like it would be in Chicago. Keep an eye out for an official announcement from the Bears as the game draws nearer. Most NFL teams have an official pregame party.

Pubs called The Admiral at Trafalgar Square and The Barrowboy & Banker near London Bridge hosted NFL pregame parties last year. In 2019, The Barrowboy & Banker was decked out in Bears gear.

Here are some bars and pubs known for showing American football games: