Chicago Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent was ‘grinding my absolute face off’ all offseason

LAKE FOREST – After becoming one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 NFL season, Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent had some good, quality time at home.

The second-year pro spent part of his offseason back home in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Bagent grew up in Martinsburg and played at nearby Shepherd University, a Division II school where he set records.

Bagent made headlines last year when he went from undrafted Division II quarterback to making the 53-man roster to starting four games for the Bears when Justin Fields was hurt.

But this offseason, he returned to his parents’ home and spent time with his siblings. Bagent, who is the oldest of four children, said he wan’t interested in moving out yet because it would make him feel old.

Bagent’s father, Travis Bagent, is a champion arm wrestler and owns a CrossFit gym. Not surprisingly, Tyson Bagent spent his time doing some crazy workouts.

On June 19 – his buddy Derek Gallagher‘s birthday – the two of them did a one-mile burpee broad jump. It’s exactly what it sounds like, and most people probably wouldn’t consider it a fun birthday.

“Burpee. Broad jump. Burpee. Broad jump,” Bagent said. “One mile.”

The starting point was Gallagher’s backyard. They went half a mile out to the river and half a mile back. It took Bagent an hour and seven minutes to complete.

They celebrated afterward with eggs and bacon at Betty’s Restaurant in Shepherdstown.

“I might not be getting better, necessarily, at football when I’m doing a workout like that,” Bagent said. “However, the mental edge it gives me in finding out what I can endure versus what the next man can endure, in a sense gives me a little mental edge when I show up to things like [training camp] and people start complaining about our schedule.

“I can have somewhere in the back of my head that I have done things far worse than this.”

Bagent comes back to Halas Hall with a quarterback room that is completely transformed.

The Bears have a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, a new quarterbacks coach in Kerry Joseph, a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Caleb Williams, plus new backups Brett Rypien and Austin Reed.

Asked if he was afraid the team might bring in a more experienced backup to help Williams, Bagent said he “was too busy grinding my absolute face off in the offseason,” and he wasn’t kidding.

Bagent said he’s a lot more comfortable heading into his second training camp. He knows how to operate an NFL offense, and he’s not fighting his way up from fourth string.

First day in pads

Friday marked the first day of practice that was open to the public. It was also the first day in full pads. In a lot of ways, the players consider this the first “real” practice.

Already, there were some fireworks. When defensive end DeMarcus Walker tackled a running back to the ground – which is a no-no in practice – tight end Gerald Everett took exception. Everett was jawing at Walker and defensive end Montez Sweat when one of his teammates came running to his defense.

It was none other than Williams. The rookie quarterback wasn’t afraid of some smack talk.

Williams hits Scott for touchdown

During a two-minute drill Friday, Williams threw maybe his best touchdown pass yet.

On a second-and-10 play from the 35-yard line, Williams felt pressure on his left and rolled out to his right, where he threw across his body and unleashed a deep ball for second-year receiver Tyler Scott. Scott had a step on safety Jaquan Brisker, and he caught the ball perfectly in stride for a touchdown.

The two-minute drill success saved what had been a so-so day for the Bears offense. The offensive line (both first- and second-team) dealt with several false starts throughout the day.

Other practice highlights included an interception for second-team safety Adrian Colbert against Bagent. In pads, the defensive line stood up the Bears’ rushing attack several times.

Cornerback Terell Smith had a leaping pass breakup against Bagent. The play drew oohs and ahs from the fans in the stand.

Taking attendance

The Bears have had great participation so far in camp. On Friday, cornerback Kyler Gordon, linebacker Noah Sewell and receiver Nsimba Webster did not appear to have pads on and did not participate in team drills.

Left tackle Braxton Jones seemed to be a full participant or close to it after ramping his way back into action. Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie remains sidelined by a quad injury.

Defensive end Jacob Martin appeared to hurt his left foot or ankle during practice. His status is unclear.