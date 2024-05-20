Bears quarterback Caleb Williams shares breakfast with Tom Brady, Jay-Z

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams listens to legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady over breakfast on Sunday at an event hosted by Fanatics in Los Angeles. This photo was provided by Michael Rubin on Instagram (@michalrubin). (Photo provided.)

Caleb Williams was learning from the best over the weekend.

The new Bears quarterback was part of a group of NFL rookies that had breakfast with Tom Brady and Jay-Z on Sunday in Los Angeles. Fanatics hosted the event, along with Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin.

Others in attendance included Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Giants receiver Malik Nabers, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

According to Rubin, Brady and Jay-Z shared “invaluable advice.” The group had a roundtable discussion to educate the rookies on business, entrepreneurship and building their personal brands.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the 24-time Grammy-winning rapper know a thing or two about building a personal brand. Brady said the group talked about life and football. Brady will begin his second act as a broadcaster this fall when he joins Fox’s top broadcast team for the 2024 NFL season.

“I’ll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives,” Brady wrote on his Instagram page. “I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place.”

Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick last month, has not been shy about wanting to eclipse Brady’s record seven Super Bowl rings. Williams told GQ magazine last year that his goal is to win eight Super Bowls.

Asked about his lofty expectations during his introduction at Halas Hall last month, Williams said he isn’t going to shy away from setting ambitious goals.

“There’s no reason to duck,” Williams said. “I’m here. Rome [Odunze is] here. Keenan Allen, the top-five defense that we had last year, special teams, all the new roles – whatever. We’re here. I’m excited. I know everybody’s excited. The Bears fans are excited from what I’ve heard and seen, and there’s no reason to duck. Attack it head first and go get it.”

Williams suited up with Odunze, the No. 9 overall draft pick, and the other rookie for rookie minicamp a week earlier. That was their first time taking the practice field together.

Williams and the Bears begin organized team activities this week at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. He will have his first chance to work on the football field with some of his veteran teammates, including Allen and DJ Moore.