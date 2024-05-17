Chicago Bears undrafted free agent Keith Randolph Jr. ‘blessed’ to get opportunity in home state

Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. plays around the line of scrimmage during a game against Florida Atlantic in Champaign in 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

LAKE FOREST – In Keith Randolph Jr.’s view, everything happens for a reason.

The former Illinois defensive tackle had his mind set on being selected in April’s NFL Draft. But once his original plan didn’t happen, he quickly pivoted and found the next thing.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears.

“I’m just blessed to be out here with all these great football players,” Randolph said at last weekend’s rookie minicamp. “I’m soaking it all in.”

He didn’t have to wait long to earn an invitation to join a team. Bears general manager Ryan Poles immediately called Randolph after the draft and was one of the first teams to extend an offer.

Randoph, a Belleville native, originally grew up a St. Louis Rams fans. But once he thought about the possibility of joining a strong Bears defense and playing for his home state’s NFL team, Randolph couldn’t pass up the Bears’ offer.

“I was grateful to go wherever, grateful to play football,” Randolph said. “God blessed me. I’m still in my hometown, in Illinois, still [showing] off for my state.”

Randolph didn’t play football full-time until his junior year of high school at Belleville West. He was a two-sport star, helping the Maroons win back-to-back IHSA Class 4A basketball championships in 2018 and 2019.

Randolph went on to help the Illini build one of the nation’s best defenses during his sophomore season in 2022. His play that season caught the attention of draft analysts.

Bellville West's Keith Randolph celebrates the Maroons' win, 70-62, over Bolingbrook in an IHSA Class 4A supersectional game in Bloomington. (Eric Ginnard)

During that 2022 season, he accumulated 53 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception. He came back for his junior season in 2023, finishing with 49 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games.

Randolph earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media in 2023.

Poles’ urgency to bring Randolph to the Bears speaks to what the GM thinks about Randolph and what he can add to a still-to-be-decided defensive line. While Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings appear to be the starters at the 3-technique and nose tackle spots, the departure of veteran Justin Jones opens up a window for Randolph.

Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith was impressed with Randolph’s 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame and his versatility during the two-day rookie minicamp last weekend. Although the Bears only scratched the surface on the playbook, Smith said Randolph performed well at both tackle spots.

“I’m just blessed to be out here with all these great football players. I’m soaking it all in.” — Keith Randolph Jr., Chicago Bears defensive tackle

“He has the flexibility to play either D-tackle or nose, in our system, that’s what he’s going to have to do,” Smith said. “The more reps he gets where he’s going to get to play both positions, too, we’ll get a feel for what he does great, and that’s what we truly believe, letting someone do something a thousand time and becoming elite at it rather than doing a lot of things 200 times and just being good at it.”

Randolph is hoping to get more of those reps as the offseason progresses with organized team activities the next few weeks. He’s happy to play wherever the Bears need him, joking that he’d go play cornerback if he had to.

Everything happens for a reason, and Randolph is ready to see what happens next.

“I’m just here to help the team,” Randolph said. “Whatever they need me to do, anywhere, I’m just ready to help, put on that ‘C’ and show off for Chicago.”