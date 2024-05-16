Ranking the best Chicago Bears 2024 schedule road trips

The Tennessee Titans kickoff to the Baltimore Ravens at the start of an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last season. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Steve Luciano/AP)

The NFL officially announced the 2024 Bears schedule on Wednesday night, finally giving fans an opportunity to check out when and where the Bears will be on the road. Here is a ranking on some of the top road trips Bears fans should plan out this fall.

1. London, October 13

Although the Bears will technically be the home team when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this will undoubtedly be on the top of every fans’ road-trip wish list.

The Bears will play their first overseas game since 2019 and many fans can make a week-long adventure out of this road trip. Whether fans want to check out London landmarks or check out a Premier League soccer match while across the pond, there are endless things to do other on top of watching the Bears and Jaguars.

2. San Francisco, December 8

If Bears fans want to stay stateside, then this should be at the top of their list.

The Bears will make their first trip to the Bay Area since 2018, playing at Levi’s Stadium for the third time since it opened in 2014. While the temperatures might be a little bit chillier at the beginning of December, there’s still plenty to do in the area.

Fans can spend the weekend checking out some of the top tourist attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge, enjoying a ride on a trolley or taking a quick road trip to the Sonoma Valley to enjoy some of the best wine in the country.

3. Arizona, November 3

A general view of State Farm Stadium during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 24 in Glendale, Ariz. The Bears will visit the Cardinals in 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri/AP)

Those who want to get away from the cool fall weather for a warm weekend in the desert will definitely want to book their trip to Glendale, Arizona. It will be the Bears’ first game in Arizona since 2018.

Fans can enjoy a weekend in the sun by hanging poolside, enjoying some golf or taking a mini road trip up north to the Grand Canyon. Then they’re likely to be met by many Chicago transplants ready to cheer on the Bears at State Farm Stadium.

4. Green Bay, January 4 or January 5, 2025

While this road trip isn’t a unique one since the Bears travel to Lambeau Field every season, it’s still one Bears fans need to make at least once in their lives. Even though starting 2025 in the “Frozen Tundra” might be hard to sell.

There’s something unique about going to a northern-Wisconsin town of roughly 106,000 people and landing in one of the best environments in the NFL. Fans can enjoy a day trip and enjoy the area recently built-up around the stadium as they warm up and prepare to cheer on the Bears in a game that could decide whether the Bears reach the playoffs.

5. Washington D.C., October 27

The Bears will return to FedEx Field for the second straight season in what is likely to be the most educational and patriotic road trip option.

Bears fans can spend the trip checking out all the national monuments and the different neighborhoods in D.C., enjoying some nature in Northern Virginia and some fresh seafood in Maryland before going over to Landover, Md., for the game.

6. Houston, September 15

Bears fans will get a chance to watch a regular-season game at NRG Stadium for the first time since 2016.

Houston should not only give fans a good excuse to get to warmer weather and enjoy some good Texas BBQ, but it’ll also pin together two of the top young teams in the NFL.

7. Minnesota, December 16 (Monday night)

This July 19, 2016, photo, shows US Bank stadium in Minneapolis days before it opened. (AP file)

Another NFC North road trip that Bears fans should take, especially if they haven’t been to U.S. Bank Stadium yet. Many consider the stadium to be the best in the NFL and it was one of the factors for why the Bears hired team president Kevin Warren after he helped with its construction.

Whether fans want to take a seven-hour road trip or a roughly one-hour flight, Minneapolis offers a fun Midwest road trip whether going for a three-day weekend or just a one-night stay.

8. Detroit, November 28 (Thanksgiving)

This road trip moved up in the rankings recently because of the Detroit Lions’ recent success. Bears fans have done a good job of flocking to Ford Field throughout the years, but this season might be tougher after the Lions came close to reaching last season’s Super Bowl.

The game taking place on Thanksgiving might also impact the decision-making. While some might shy away from the trip to start the holiday weekend, others could be interested in a Detroit tradition that should have an extra boost this season with the team’s expected success this season.

9. Indianapolis, September 22

While the Bears have played at Lucas Oil Stadium for some preseason games in recent years, fans will get a chance to watch a regular season game in Indianapolis for the first time since 2016. Indy is an easy option for Bears fans who want to take a day trip down Interstate 65 and maybe enjoy some St. Elmo’s Steakhouse shrimp cocktail before or after the game.