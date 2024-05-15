Chicago Bears to face Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 in London

A view during an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Bears will make their first overseas trip since 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano/AP)

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears are ready to show rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to the world.

The Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. It will mark the Bears’ first overseas game since 2019. The Week 6 matchup will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The NFL announced its five international games Wednesday during a special edition of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network.

The Bears’ opponent, the Jaguars, will be spending two weeks in London. Jacksonville will play back-to-back games in London on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. The Bears and Jaguars haven’t squared off since 2020. The Bears will be the home team for the game and the matchup will take the place of one of the Bears’ nine home games in 2024.

The Bears haven’t played internationally since they faced the Raiders on Oct. 6, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium. The Raiders won, 24-21.

The league announced all five of its international games on Wednesday morning. The Eagles and Packers will square off in Brazil on Sept. 6, which is the Friday of Week 1. The Jets and Vikings will play on Oct. 6 in London. The Jaguars and Patriots will play on Oct. 20 in London. The Giants and Panthers will close out the international series on Nov. 10. with a game in Munich, Germany.

Rest of the schedule

The remainder of the 2024 schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bears don’t know the dates and times of games, but they do know which teams they will face at home and which teams they will face on the road. Here’s a look at all 17 of their 2024 opponents:

• Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

• Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders