Shaw Local draft central: Live updates from 1st round of 2024 NFL draft

A Chicago Bears fan attends the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya/AP)

LAKE FOREST – A potentially historic night lies ahead for the Chicago Bears. The organization holds two first-round draft picks for the first time in 21 years. The team is also poised to make a selection with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for the first time since 1947.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the favorite to become the top pick. If the Bears do select a quarterback, it will mark the first time the team has ever drafted a quarterback with the first pick in the draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have a chance to catapult their team in a new direction. Poles, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs draft Patrick Mahomes seven years ago, hopes that a quarterback will be the missing piece for his now two-year-long rebuild in Chicago.

Latest trade news for No. 9 pick

Hours before the draft is set to begin, the Bears appear to be considering trade options for the No. 9 pick. A lot, of course, can still change and it heavily depends on how the first eight picks shake out.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay is reporting that the Bears are open to trading back – unless a top wide receiver is available. McShay reports that if Washington receiver Rome Odunze is on the board, the Bears might stick at No. 9 and take the playmaker.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini also reported that the Bears are open to trading out of No. 9.

As far as who might come up, Russini reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 17 and the Los Angeles Rams at No. 19 are looking to move up. The San Francisco 49ers at No. 31 are also considering trading either of their top wide receivers Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk in order to move up into the top 10, per Russini.

The 49ers have had conversations with teams, including with one picking in the top 10, about trading either of their prized wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2024

How can I watch the draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It also is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with NFL Plus, the ABC app or the ESPN app.

Bears draft picks

The Bears currently hold four picks in the 2024 draft, but they could acquire more through trades. Here are the picks they currently have: