Chicago Bears unveil plans for $3.5B stadium on Museum Campus

A rendering provided by the Bears of what a proposed stadium on the Museum Campus would look like. (Photo provided.)

CHICAGO – The Bears announced plans for a new stadium on the Museum Campus in Chicago during a news conference Wednesday at Soldier Field. The team released the first renderings for a new enclosed stadium located just south of where Soldier Field sits now.

The plan includes keeping the Soldier Field colonnades and turning the current football field into a field for youth and high school sports. The plan also includes green spaces and parks between where Soldier Field is now and where the new stadium will be built.

The stadium will have a fixed roof, not a retractable roof, but the roof will be translucent. It will have a similar experience as U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota or Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where natural light can filter through the roof. There will be a clear glass window on the north side of the stadium with a view of the skyline.

The stadium will be equipped to hold major concerts indoors and have the ability to host the Super Bowl and both the men’s and women’s Final Four. Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren noted that the IHSA could host state football championships in Chicago. He floated the idea of top musical artists doing weeks-long residencies in Chicago.

“This is not an easy project,” Warren said. “But Chicago doesn’t like it easy. We like to do the difficult things. We like to do the things that resonate with people for generations to come. It’s time for us to do something special together.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the project “will result in no new taxes on the residents of Chicago.”

The Bears estimate the full cost of the stadium and the surrounding area will be $3.5 billion. The Bears have committed $2 billion to the project. The team expects to receive a $300 million loan from the NFL for a new stadium.

Additionally, the organization is asking for $900 million in public funding for the stadium. The Illinois Sports Facilities Authority issued bonds for the White Sox to build Guaranteed Rate Field some 30 years ago, and for the Bears to renovate Soldier Field in 2003. The Bears propose extending those bonds for an additional 40 years to fund their new stadium.

How the Bears got here

The Bears’ stadium saga began nearly three years ago, when the organization first began exploring an opportunity to purchase 326 acres at the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. The Bears ultimately did close on a $197.2 million deal to buy the land in Arlington Heights. The sale closed on Feb. 15, 2023.

But plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights have stalled. The team has balked at the increased property tax value of the site. For some time now, the Bears have been in conversations with the city of Chicago. The Bears first met with Mayor Johnson in June. For several weeks now the Bears have focused their stadium search on the Soldier Field south parking lot.