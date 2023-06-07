Soldier Field back on the table? Chicago Bears meet with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have reopened communications with the City of Chicago.

Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren spoke with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday, the team confirmed. Warren and Johnson released a brief joint statement.

“Today we met and discussed our shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago, the importance of deep roots and the need for equitable community investment throughout the city,” the statement read. “We are both committed to the idea that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together to meet the needs of the future. We look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values.”

For more than a year, the Bears declined to discuss their future stadium plans, other than to say that their sole focus was on the 326-acre lot in Arlington Heights that they were seeking to purchase. With that deal finalized, that singular focus appears to have changed in recent weeks.

Last week, for the first time, the Bears acknowledged that they were considering other locations in addition to Arlington Heights. One of those appears to be Naperville. Reopening dialogue with Chicago is another interesting development.

The talks come as demolition work begins at Arlington Park and Arlington Heights officials wait for the Bears to submit more detailed plans outlining the organization’s vision of a potential $5 billion redevelopment of the Arlington Park site that would be centered around a new, domed stadium.

Johnson was elected mayor this spring and took office last month. The Bears, who are under contract to play at Soldier Field through 2033, did not have a good public relationship with former mayor Lori Lightfoot. When the team initially announced it was seeking to buy land in Arlington Heights, Lightfoot told the team to “focus on winning” in a snippy statement released by her office.

Last summer, the city released renderings of a renovated Soldier Field in a last-ditch effort to persuade the Bears to remain in the city. The move didn’t appear to move the needle much for the Bears. The city did not provide a plan for funding such renovations.

A rendering of what a renovated Soldier Field could look like with a roof. (Photo provided by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office)

On the campaign trail this spring, Johnson said he was open to reengaging with the Bears. Wednesday appeared to be the first step.