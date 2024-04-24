Bears

Bears Insider Podcast Episode 348: What happens at No. 9 in the NFL Draft?

By John Sahly
FILE - Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. Odunze is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Caleb Williams feels like a foregone conclusion at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. But who will the Bears select with the No. 9 overall pick? Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss will discuss this and more on the newest episode of the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.