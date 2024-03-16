Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen excited for ‘new opportunity’

LAKE FOREST – Kennan Allen learned how quickly life in the NFL changes sometimes, no matter who you are.

On Thursday, he spent most of the day talking to his agent about the Los Angeles Chargers potentially trading him to another team. Less than 48 hours later on Saturday morning, Allen stood in front of reporters at Halas Hall answering questions about his new team, the Bears.

The six-time Pro Bowler has learned how to roll with the punches throughout his decorated career. He’s ready to continue that with his new team.

“Definitely excited about the new opportunity,” Allen said. “Like I said, being with a new organization; this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously, I wanted to finish my career [in Los Angeles], but things happen, and you’ve got to keep on going.”

[ What to know about new Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen’s contract situation ]

Allen’s going to keep going after the Bears acquired the wide receiver for a fourth-round pick in next month’s draft. He played all 11 seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and became one of the top wideouts in the league.

During that time, he caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards, both second-most in team history behind only Antonio Gates, along with 59 touchdowns, third in Chargers history behind Gates and Lance Alworth. The Bears’ current all-time leading receiver is Johnny Morris with 5,059 yards on 356 catches over 121 games.

Despite being 31 years old, Allen’s coming off of one of the better seasons in his career. He caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and six touchdowns and earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod. Bears wide receiver DJ Moore finished last season with a career-high 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen credited consistency to his ability to continue to put up impressive numbers as he’s in the second half of his career.

“I think just staying to the process, always working out, always staying in shape,” Allen said. “Loving the game, obviously. Being able to approach it every year the same way, just try to get better at the little things.”

Although Allen wanted to end his career with the Chargers, he’s excited about the potential of playing in what could become one of the NFL’s top offenses. Allen called Moore a “hell of an athlete” and knows it’ll be tough to stop two top wide receivers who can make plays and beat man coverage.

“Definitely excited about the new opportunity. Like I said, being with a new organization; this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously, I wanted to finish my career [in Los Angeles], but things happen, and you’ve got to keep on going.” — Keenan Allen, Bears wide receiver

Allen also liked the additions of running back D’Andre Swift, who can be a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, and tight end Gerald Everett, who Allen played along with the Chargers. Add in Bears tight end Cole Kmet, and Allen believes that creates a difficult offense to stop.

“We can be really special,” Allen said. “Like you said, we got weapons. You got guys who can beat man all over the field. So double-teaming one guy is going to be costly for the defense. I think we can use that to our advantage.”

Who will be throwing the ball in this hypothetically elite offense remains a question. The Bears will need to decide whether they want to take a quarterback with their No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft or stick with Justin Fields.

Allen said he wasn’t concerned about the Bears’ history of not finding a franchise quarterback. He’s met top prospect and USC quarterback Caleb Williams before and called him an elite athlete, someone who could make tremendous plays both with his arm and legs.

No matter who the quarterback will be, Allen said he can be a dependable target who creates different openings on the field.

“I’m a friendly guy on and off the field,” Allen said. “Obviously on the football field, I know the game. I know the ins and outs, I know the zones, I know how to beat man, I know pretty much how to play the game. I just think I’m friendly for the quarterback, because I’ll be in the right spots. I know how to communicate with him, and my body language is solid, too.”

Allen has one year left on his contract and said he declined to take a pay cut when the Chargers asked about it after one of the better seasons of his career. While the Bears and Allen haven’t talked about a contract extension yet, he said he wouldn’t be in Chicago if he didn’t want to stay with the Bears once his contract expired.

Until then, Allen is focused on getting the Bears back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Allen himself has only been to the postseason three times and wants to get more before his career is over.

Allen thinks he can do that with the Bears this season.

“When you start to see the roster shaping up the way it is,” Allen said, “I think we might have a shot.”