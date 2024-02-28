NFL combine: Chicago Bears rank 10th among NFL teams in latest player surveys

Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren speaks after being introduced at a news conference on Jan. 17, 2023, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Bears ranked 10th among 32 NFL teams in the NFL Players Association’s annual player surveys.

For the second year in a row, the NFLPA conducted player surveys during the 2023 season. It released its report cards, compiled from those surveys, on Wednesday during the NFL combine. Players rated everything from the team facilities to the amenities for family members to the head coach.

The surveys were conducted between August and November with the help of Artemis Stragety Group, a professional survey firm.

Overall, the Bears finished with the 10th-best grade among all teams. The Bears finished with top-10 grades for their locker room, training room, weight room, and team travel set up. Their locker room, which was updated as part of the 2019 renovations at Halas Hall, received an A- and ranked fourth overall. The Halas Hall weight room received an A.

NFLPA team report card results for the Bears (voted by the players):



Treatment of families: C+

Cafeteria: C

Nutritionist: C+

Locker room: A-

Training room: B+

Training staff: B

Weight room: A

Strength coaches: B

Travel: B

Head coach: B

Their worst grade was a C for their cafeteria and dining options at Halas Hall. Players said they wanted healthier options in the team cafeteria. The Bears received C+ grade for nutritionists/dietitians. Per the survey, only 69% of Bears players felt they received a personalized nutrition plan (which ranked 24th).

The team received a C+ for its treatment players’ of families. The Bears also rated poorly in treatment of families when the NFLPA released its first survey last year. Over the past year, the team added a family tent during training camp and a day care on game days.

Team ownership received a B+ and head coach Matt Eberflus received a B. The McCaskey family ranked 13th among ownerships. Eberflus, despite a decent grade, ranked 25th among head coaches. Players generally gave their coaches good grades. Nineteen head coaches received an A+, an A or an A-. Eberflus received the same grade as the Chargers’ Brandon Staley, who was fired Dec. 15 (after the survey), and the Jets’ Robert Saleh.

Overall, the Miami Dolphins received the best grades and the Washington Commanders received the worst.